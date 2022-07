On Saturday, July 9th Bates County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a disturbance with possible shots fired at 6754 NW County Road 4002, Butler Mo. On arrival deputies observed a male and female at the residence. The female appeared to have injuries to her foot and an ambulance was called to the scene. Deputies interviewed the female and asked if the male had shot her and she stated no. The female was subsequently transported by EMS to Research Medical Center in Kansas City.

BATES COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO