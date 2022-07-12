ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins, MN

Sun Sailor Stars of the Week

Sun Sailor
Sun Sailor
 3 days ago

Leah Bosch

This might be a first in Lake Conference sports. Hopkins High’s Leah Bosch made Lake teams as a goaltender in both hockey and lacrosse during her senior year.

Lauren Granger

Hopkins High catcher Lauren Granger has been selected first-team All-State by the Minnesota Girls Fastpitch Softball Coaches’ Association. She led the Royals to third place in the State Class 4A Tournament with her defense and power hitting. She played five varsity seasons.

Jack Hanson

Infielder Jack Hanson of the Minnetonka Millers town team continued to swing a hot bat in an 11-9 loss to the Northwest Orioles July 6. Hanson hit a single and a home run.

Tibby Hessian

Pitcher Tibby Hessian of the Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls fastpitch softball team is one of the Class 3A All-State selections for 2022.

Piper Lange

Eden Prairie’s Piper Lange has been named All-State by the Minnesota Girls Fastpitch Softball Coaches’ Association for 2022. She helped the Eagles win the Lake Conference championship with a 10-2 record.

Jack Mausser

Hopkins Flyers Legion baseball catcher Jack Mausser hit a two-run homer in the first inning to set the stage for a 3-1 win over last year’s national runner-up, Fargo Post 400, in Gopher Classic action July 8 at Big Willow Park.

Trygstad Brothers

The Trygstad brothers, Connor and Zack, each had three hits during the Minnetonka Millers’ town team baseball loss to the Northwest Orioles on July 6 at Veterans Field. Two of Connor’s hits were home runs and Zack had a double. Both brothers are Wayzata High graduates.

