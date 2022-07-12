Columbia’s City Roots urban farm plans $10 million, 93-acre project. Here’s what we know

The City Roots farm in Columbia’s Rosewood neighborhood. Courtesy of Tyler Digital

Columbia’s City Roots urban farm is planning a $10 million new agricultural facility at Pineview Industrial Park in Lower Richland and the addition 60 new jobs to its operation over the next five years.

City Roots is expected to purchase 93 acres from Richland County for a total of $100 while receiving economic development tax credits from the county to offset the project’s costs, according to county documents. The organization has agreed to invest nearly $10 million in a facility for “packing and distributing grown farm products.”

Documents outlining the tax incentive deal do not say what exactly City Roots will be growing, though in recent years the outfit has begun industrial hemp farming.

Eric McClam, co-owner of the Rosewood-based urban farm City Roots, said details will be revealed in a formal announcement Wednesday morning, but he could not provide further information until then.

Richland County Council is expected to approve the tax incentive with a final vote during a special called meeting Tuesday night. Calls to several council members were not returned by Tuesday morning.

In the past several years, City Roots has undergone several changes.

In 2018, the farm downsized after previously expanding from 3 to 30 acres, the Free Times reported at the time.

The next year, the farm announced a new venture — growing industrial hemp with partners Brackish Solutions. That announcement came with another expansion and the promise of 40 new jobs.

The farm still operates for consumption, producing a variety of micro-greens sold at Whole Foods, Earth Fare and Lowes Foods among other retailers.