ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, IN

1 person dead, 1 critical after crash in Lawrence

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MRzXu_0gcoq3Qz00
File image

LAWRENCE, Ind. — One person died and another was in critical condition following a Monday afternoon crash in Lawrence.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, the incident happened around 12:50 p.m. at 56th Street and Glenn Road.

A vehicle was heading east on 56th Street when another car pulled out from Glenn Road. The first vehicle collided with the second vehicle, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to a hospital and died. The passenger in that vehicle was in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the first vehicle was checked at the scene. There was no indication of impairment, police said, and no arrests were made.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBC.com

Police: Man Gets Mad, Shoots Truck on I-65

LEBANON, Ind.--Anger can be the bane of your existence if you let it take over in a sticky situation. In Lebanon, a man from Bloomington has been charged with shooting a gun into a truck on I-65. The Lebanon Police Dept. said in a news release Thursday morning that it happened last week, on July 5, at 3 p.m. on Interstate 65 in the city limits.
LEBANON, IN
WTHR

Woman hit by car, critically injured in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — A woman was hit by a car and critically injured in Anderson late Wednesday evening. Around 10 p.m. on July 13, Anderson police officers responded to a crash at the intersection of East 53rd Street and South Scatterfield Road involving a 2019 Chevrolet Impala and a female pedestrian.
ANDERSON, IN
Fox 59

Shooting on near eastside leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — At approximately 4:50 p.m. Thursday, IMPD was dispatched to the 1800 block of East Brookside Avenue on the city’s near eastside on a call of a person injured. Police say other 911 calls came in as a person shot. When police arrived, they located an adult...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
City
Lawrence, IN
Lawrence, IN
Accidents
FOX59

Speedway apartment left with hole after parking mishap

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Fire officials say a driver’s parking error led to a car being driven into a Speedway apartment overnight. Around 11 p.m., the Speedway fire department responded to an apartment building on Hollister Drive off of N. High School Road. A car had been driven into a building and backed out, leaving a […]
SPEEDWAY, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man dead after northwest side crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead following a crash on Indianapolis' northwest side Tuesday morning. Shortly after 8 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the crash at the intersection of West 62nd Street and Georgetown Road. A man was transported to St. Vincent Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. IMPD...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man killed in crash at W. 62nd and Georgetown

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD crash investigators say a medical event may have led to a deadly crash where a driver struck several vehicles on the northwest side. IMPD Northwest District officers responded to a crash at W. 62nd Street and Georgetown Road a little bit after 8 a.m. Tuesday. Police learned an adult male driver was […]
GEORGETOWN, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Indy#Police#Traffic Accident
FOX59

Cumberland police ‘detain goat for questioning’

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — An elusive goat tried its best to flee from police after being found in a yard it didn’t belong in, but Cumberland officers were persistent and eventually able to trap the animal in a corner where it was “detained” for questioning. The Cumberland Police Department shared the body camera footage of the […]
CUMBERLAND, IN
FOX59

Bodies pulled from pond identified as missing Indianapolis man, 3 children

INDIANAPOLIS — The four bodies pulled from a pond on the southwest of Indianapolis Tuesday evening have been confirmed to be those of a missing Indianapolis man and his three young children. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 27-year-old Kyle Moorman, 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 1-year-old Kyran Holland. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Police: Bicyclist struck side of truck, airlifted from scene

A bicyclist was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis after she struck a truck while riding on Old State Road 46 this weekend. Lt. Mike Horn with the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department responded to a crash on July 9 after dispatch reported a woman had ran into a truck while coming down the hill near the Hard Truth Hills entrance and intersection of Snyder Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX59

Frankfort police search for man who kidnapped child from home

FRANKFORT, Ind. — Frankfort police are searching for a man who reportedly kidnapped a 6-year-old girl and took her a block from her home before she was able to escape and run back to her house. According to the Frankfort Police Department, Clinton County Central Dispatch took the 911 call that led them to the […]
FRANKFORT, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 2 found dead in hot tub; no foul play suspected

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a hot tub on the city’s southeast side. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the 4400 block of Southport Trace Drive at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. That’s near Edgewood Avenue and Gray Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Person found shot, killed in apartment stairwell

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after an overnight shooting inside an apartment complex on the near northwest side. Police were sent to the Woods Apartments on Merrick Way just before 1:30 a.m. on a report of a possible shooting victim. Officers found a male in the stairwell outside of a vacant apartment that had […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 shot, 1 dead on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured on Indy’s east side on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched on report of a person shot at 4:55 p.m. to an apartment complex located at the 1900 block of Wallace Avenue, a neighborhood […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

12-year-old Greenfield girl hit by car while riding bicycle

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police say a 12-year-old Greenfield girl was taken to Riley Hospital after she was struck on her bike Tuesday morning. The girl was on the sidewalk, heading north on Morristown Pike when she crossed Main Street. As she went into the intersection, police say she continued across the street into the path of a white GMC driven by a 30-year-old Greenfield woman. The girl was hit by the GMC and thrown across the intersection.
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

FOX59

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy