1 person dead, 1 critical after crash in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. — One person died and another was in critical condition following a Monday afternoon crash in Lawrence.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, the incident happened around 12:50 p.m. at 56th Street and Glenn Road.

A vehicle was heading east on 56th Street when another car pulled out from Glenn Road. The first vehicle collided with the second vehicle, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to a hospital and died. The passenger in that vehicle was in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the first vehicle was checked at the scene. There was no indication of impairment, police said, and no arrests were made.

The crash remains under investigation.