Wimbledon will be hosting their annual Palooza, a three day event full of family fun, July 14-16. Jessie Albrecht and Jaclyn McFadgen, the organizers of the event came up with the name of the event and the meaning of the word correlates well with what is exactly happening on these days. Albrecht shared about the fun time that people can spend together during these days and everyone is welcome to this big celebration of Wimbledon.

2 DAYS AGO