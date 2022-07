The Detroit Pistons have just two free agent movements so far, but they have added good value to the team. This will be quite an exciting team to watch this season. Under GM Troy Weaver, the Detroit Pistons have made some noise every offseason. The Pistons have dabbled in every which way throughout Weaver’s total roster revamp, from the draft to trades and free agency.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO