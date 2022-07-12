ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVU, Pitt to Play at Acrisure Stadium

By Schuyler Callihan
 3 days ago
Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced a partnership with Acrisure for stadium naming rights to what was formally known as Heinz Field. If you're looking at your tickets and wondering where the heck Acrisure Stadium is, now you know. The location of the 2022 Backyard Brawl hasn't changed, just the name of the location.

West Virginia and Pitt will square off for the first time since 2012, which was the last time both were members of the now disintegrated Big East Conference. West Virginia has dominated the series of late, winning seven of the last ten meetings and 16 of the last 23, including the last three games.

Although limited, tickets are still available for this year's edition of the Backyard Brawl on a number of ticketing services. However, the ticket allotment that was given to WVU fans on wvusports.com has been sold out.

