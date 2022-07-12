Athens County Commissioner Chris Chmiel participating in leadership training

COLUMBUS — Athens County Commissioner Chris Chmiel is participating in the dynamic Ohio Public Leadership Academy following his nomination by the County Commissioners Association of Ohio. The Academy started today and will end Friday.

Every summer, the John Glenn College of Public Affairs at the Ohio State University hosts a bipartisan class, who are nominated by leaders from their jurisdiction, such as county commissioners, township trustees, school boards, city council, mayors and state representatives.

Chmiel is among the 22 elected officials who will participate in an intensive, one-week, residential Public Leadership Academy on the Ohio State campus.

Participants will be instructed by leading scholars and senior elected officials through lectures, panels, hands-on interactive experiences and dialogue. The academy’s goal is to build trust among participants, so they can return to political life with a better understanding of their colleagues and a renewed commitment to public service.

“I am honored to participate in this leadership training,” Chmiel said. “I believe that public service is truly an art. Participation in this leadership academy will help me hone my skills as a public servant.”

Chmiel has served Athens County as a commissioner for nearly a decade. He serves as the chair of the Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council (SOPEC) Board of Directors and represents customers in the unincorporated areas of Athens County. Chmiel also stays connected with his community through owning and operating a small farm called Integration Acres.

CCAO supports effective county government through legislative advocacy, education and training, quality enterprise service programs and a greater understanding of county government. By partnering with county commissioners, executives and council members, CCAO and its members work toward a shared goal of improving and advancing Ohio’s 88 counties.