On July 12, 2022, at 2:01 p.m. the McDonough/Schuyler Communications Center received a 911 call of a motorcycle accident at U.S. 67 and Ina Road. The witness stated that a motorcycle had ran off the roadway and struck a ditch on the east side of the highway. Lifeguard Ambulance, Industry/Littleton Fire Department, and the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene to find a single rider deceased in the east ditch. The name of the deceased will not be released until notification can be made to the family.

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO