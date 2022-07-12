ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Bruce Springsteen’s tour is coming to Centre County next year. Here’s how to get tickets

By Matt DiSanto
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DBzsU_0gconQwU00
Bruce Springsteen performs at the Bryce Jordan Center in 2016. Springsteen and the E Street Band will return to the BJC in 2023. Nabil K. Mark nmark@centredaily.com

“The Boss” is returning to Happy Valley next year.

On Tuesday, Bruce Springsteen announced he and the E Street Band will perform at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, March 18, as part of their 31-stop 2023 U.S. tour. The upcoming performance slate, which precedes a trip to Europe, marks their first North American tour since late 2016.

Tickets sales for the general public will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 26. Springsteen’s tour will use Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan service, which asks interested buyers to register ahead of time, due to expected heavy demand. Verified Fan registration will close at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 17.

Ticket prices will range from $67 to $371.50, according to the Bryce Jordan Center’s website. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. ahead of the 7:30 p.m. concert.

Springsteen’s North American tour kicks off in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 1, 2023. Along their way across the country, he and the E Street Band’s only other stop in Pennsylvania will be in Philadelphia on March 16.

Springsteen has rocked the Bryce Jordan Center six times over his storied career. He performed there most recently in 2016.

With Springsteen’s performance on tap, the Bryce Jordan Center now boasts a rich lineup of upcoming concerts. The Killers’ long-awaited concert will hit the stadium on Oct. 4, while country star Carrie Underwood will return to Penn State’s arena on Feb. 10, 2023, as part of her upcoming tour.

Springsteen, 72, is a 20-time Grammy Award-winner with 20 studio albums and 23 live albums under his belt. He and the E Street Band released “Letter To You,” Springsteen’s latest studio album, in October 2020. The record’s lead single of the same name has racked up nearly 15 million hits on Spotify.

Since beginning his career, Springsteen has sold more than 150 million records worldwide and more than 64 million albums in the U.S., landing him among the world’s best-selling artists. He was inducted into both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999.

Community Policy