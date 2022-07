The 2022 Ford E-Transit – the all-electric version of the Ford Transit – was revealed back in November 2020, and participated in a number of customer pilot programs before it entered production at the Kansas City Assembly plant last November. U.S. deliveries began back in February, but the EV van is headed to many other places, including Mexico and Europe, to name a couple. FoMoCo disclosed 2022 Ford E-Transit sales for the first time in March – even though the first units were sold in February – and the EV van immediately took over the top spot in its segment. Now, The Blue Oval’s June sales report reveals that the 2022 Ford E-Transit has retained its place atop the EV van ranks, too.

BUYING CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO