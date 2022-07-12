Volunteer Drivers Needed!

The Edgecomb Community Church will be holding its annual yard sale along with the Cross Point Road 5-Mile Yard Sale, Saturday, Aug. 13. From 8 a.m. to around 2 p.m., items will be on sale in the upper parking lot of the church at 15 Cross Point Road. The Thrift Store will also be open, and a bake sale will be taking place in the church vestry. Coffee and church rest rooms will be available for visitors as well. All proceeds will be used for the church’s mission efforts.
Wiscasset Elementary School Principal Kathleen Pastore sees a bigger concern than being down a half-time assistant principal after Laura Mewa resigned. Pastore told the school committee July 12, the more pressing need is for a full-time school counselor. In the meeting at Wiscasset Middle High School’s library and on Zoom,...
An exquisite multicolored blue handmade quilt is among the items to be offered at the silent auction at St. Giles Episcopal Church annual fair on Saturday, July 30. The fair goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The 100 percent cotton, queen-size quilt (80” by 97”) was made by a...
Like most hospitals across the country, patients seeking care at the Emergency Department on the Miles campus in Damariscotta are experiencing unusually high wait times due to a rising number of patients. Many of those who arrive do not need emergent care, however, and they could have their needs met...
Over the past decade, Maine’s oyster industry has experienced immense growth. 2021 was the state’s largest and most valuable harvest in history, according to Maine Department of Marine Resources. In 2011, Maine oysters were worth $1.3 million at the docks. Now that figure has risen to $10 million. And the Damariscotta River is playing a big role in Maine oysters’ popularity worldwide.
Rainer Eich and the Knox-Lincoln County Beekeepers will be hosting a workshop on queen grafting on Saturday, July 23 at 11 a.m., at 1252 Middle Road in Dresden. Rainer will open a mating nuc and demonstrate how to safely cage the queen, how to graft eggs into queen cups, and will give members an opportunity to try their hand at grafting. Please bring your bee protection and a chair. Email KLCB club president Maisie Sturtevant with any questions: maisiebeeklcb@gmail.com.
Chats with Champions is proud to present Ed Rice on Tuesday, July 26 at 10 a.m. in the Porter Meeting Hall of Skidompha Library. Rice is the author of “Baseball's First Indian: The Story of Penobscot Legend Louis Sockalexis.”. Born in 1871 on Maine's Penobscot Indian reservation and nephew...
When recently retired orthopedic surgeon Ed White recruited Sean Moran, MD to join him at Miles Memorial Hospital, Moran had a few critical questions. “It was important to talk about our philosophy of the practice,” Moran said in recent interview. “And there also had to be a hockey team and a league that I could play in.”
Elmer (Bud) Potter, 89, passed away on July 11, 2022. He was born on Nov. 19, 1932, in Newcastle, Maine. He lived almost his entire life in Edgecomb, Maine, while moving to Jacksonville Beach, Florida, in December of 2021 to be close to family who reside there. Bud grew up...
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
The Waldo Theatre on Main Street in Waldoboro was the scene of a reunion, unlike most others on Sunday, July 10. “Broadway at the Waldo,” a gala fundraiser to benefit the theatre, welcomed 20 performers who have graced the stage in the historic theater over the last 40 or so years,
Cod Cove Inn has a new owner. On July 1, Scott Larson of Southport was part of a group that became the Route 27 inn’s new owner. For nine years, Ted and Jill Hugger owned the Edgecomb inn with 28 rooms, an outdoor heated pool, and a flower garden with a gazebo. But that all changed when a commercial property broker told the Huggers a potential buyer was interested. Ted Hugger thought selling the inn was probably five to six years from now, but the offer was too good to refuse. “If the money is right then the time is probably right,” he said.
The $62,500 question facing Edgecomb officials is whether to join Gov. Janet Mills’ Community Resilience Partnership. The governor’s office of Policy, Innovation and the Future is charged with managing the program as part of Maine Climate Council’s action plan for reducing carbon emissions. On July 11, Shri Verrill of Sunrise Ecologic in Boothbay Harbor explained how Edgecomb would benefit from the program.
Philip J. Peabody, 26, of Jefferson was issued a summons July 5 for Operating after License Suspension on Washington Rd in Jefferson by Deputy Samuel Alexander. Tyre M. Willey, 21, of Waldoboro was issued a summons July 11 for Operating While License Suspended or Revoked on Us Route 1 in Damariscotta by Deputy Caleb Poirier.
The Wiscasset Democratic Committee is encouraging all Wiscasset registered Democrats and progressive independents to gather at Wiscasset Community Center, 242 Gardiner Road, at 6 p.m. Friday, July 22 for an evening of food, music and important organizing for the 2022 midterm elections and beyond. The hosts plan to take care of the grilling, but attendees are welcome to bring a side dish or a dessert if they care to.
Recently retired Archivist of the United States David S. Ferriero will appear in conversation with art historian and Chamberlain resident Caroline Bruzelius, distinguished Duke University professor emerita, in an event sponsored by the Frances Perkins Center. Ferriero will reflect on his tenure as the 10th Archivist of the United States, as head and chief administrator of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).
