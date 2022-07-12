Volunteer Drivers Needed!

Cod Cove Inn has a new owner. On July 1, Scott Larson of Southport was part of a group that became the Route 27 inn’s new owner. For nine years, Ted and Jill Hugger owned the Edgecomb inn with 28 rooms, an outdoor heated pool, and a flower garden with a gazebo. But that all changed when a commercial property broker told the Huggers a potential buyer was interested. Ted Hugger thought selling the inn was probably five to six years from now, but the offer was too good to refuse. “If the money is right then the time is probably right,” he said.

SOUTHPORT, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO