Kansas City, MO

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band coming to Kansas City

By Juan Cisneros
 3 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Bruce Springsteen performs onstage during the 15th Annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit at Alice Tully Hall…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the the first time since 2016, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are headed out on tour in North America and making a stop in Kansas City.

Springsteen will pay a visit to the T-Mobile Center on Feb. 18, 2023.

The 2023 tour will include 31 performances across the country. Tickets will be made available at a future date.

Fans can register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Onsale to get up to date information on tickets and pre-sales.

Registration end on Sunday, July 17.

