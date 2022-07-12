Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band coming to Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the the first time since 2016, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are headed out on tour in North America and making a stop in Kansas City.
Springsteen will pay a visit to the T-Mobile Center on Feb. 18, 2023.
The 2023 tour will include 31 performances across the country. Tickets will be made available at a future date.
Fans can register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Onsale to get up to date information on tickets and pre-sales.
Registration end on Sunday, July 17.
