Sturgeon Bay, WI

Obituary: Thomas George Krueck

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 3 days ago

Thomas George Krueck, 76, of Sturgeon Bay, WI, died Wednesday morning, June 29, 2022, at Sturgeon Bay Health Services. He was born January 27, 1946, in Los Angeles, CA, the only child of George Hubert Krueck and Virgilee Fay Krueck. Tom's family moved to Wisconsin, and he attended the University School...

doorcountypulse.com

Door County Pulse

Learning about the Inland Seas

There’s no better location than a peninsula on the Great Lakes for a program with a water theme. Door County’s eight libraries changed course slightly from the one that other public libraries nationwide are following when local librarians remapped their summer reading program to take advantage of one of the peninsula’s greatest assets.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Karen Lee (Widen) DeNoto

Karen Lee DeNoto, 71, of Sevastopol, died on Saturday morning, July 9, 2022 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay. She was born June 15, 1951 in Hartford, Connecticut, daughter of the late Sven E. and Margaret M. Widen. Karen graduated from Simsbury High School with the Class of 1969. On June 27, 1981, she was united in marriage with Anthony Robert “Bob” DeNoto in Simsbury, Connecticut. Karen graduated from University of Wisconsin – Parkside with a bachelor’s degree in social studies in 1991. She spent her early years working in graphics design and printing in Connecticut, and upon her permanent move to Wisconsin in 2004, Karen worked in real estate, and pursued her passion in enriching her art. She was a member of Wisconsin Realtors Association, Peninsula School of Art, Door County Sail & Power Squadron, and the Door County Maritime Museum. Karen was an exceptional artist and a master gardener.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Crazy About Pickleball

“I just couldn’t get over the name pickleball,” said Jay Renstrom of his first impression of the sport. “Why in the heck was it called pickleball? Who’s going to play that?”. Renstrom and a rapidly growing number of people in Door County and throughout the U.S.,...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

DC Published Authors Collective: Dan Powers

Dan Powers grew up in Chicago but has lived in Door County since 1986. He worked in the Sevastopol School District until 2003, then for 10 years in the Howard-Suamico schools, where his work coaching staff and students about writing and reading motivated him to pen his debut novel in retirement. Learn more at danpowerswrites.com.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

On Your Plate: From Lake to Plate

When the Midwest heat and humidity set in, I don’t want to eat heavy food. Little snacks throughout the day carry me through. My family gravitates to eating lots of fruit, salads, light meals and smaller portions, with the occasional Popsicle to cool down. When we do sit down...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

DCHS Featured Pet: Cassian

Meet Cassian! This handsome, 4-year-old dog is available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. He’s a lovable goofball who enjoys going on walks and being a snuggle bug. Like all dogs at WHS, Cassian (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=50414244) is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped – plus he goes...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Spaghetti Supper Supports Local Girl

Shepherd of the Bay Lutheran Church, 11836 Hwy 42 in Ellison Bay, will host its drive-through spaghetti supper July 23, 4:30-6:30 pm. This year, funds will support the Reisen family, whose eighth-grade daughter, Carenna, was recently diagnosed with a rare neurological disease, Regional Pain Syndrome. Although it’s currently incurable, if it’s detected early, intense therapy offers the possibility of improvement and remission. She is currently at the Milwaukee Children’s Hospital.
ELLISON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Triathlon, Kites and more this Weekend in Door County (July 15-17)

The county will be inundated with amazing athletes this weekend for the Door County Triathlon this weekend. The triathlon features three events over two days for nearly 1,800 athletes age 6 to age 80, all starting and finishing at Frank Murphy County Park in Egg Harbor. It all starts with the Sprint Triathlon Saturday morning, when all events take place on Bay Shore Drive.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Loaves and Fishes Concludes Service

After 16 years of serving the Sturgeon Bay area, the Loaves and Fishes community meal ministry has discontinued its program. The pandemic initially put its services on hold, and its board of directors recently decided to permanently end the program. Loaves and Fishes has served more than 60,000 meals to community members since its inception.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

DOOR TO NATURE: Chanterelle Mushrooms

The best time to find a great variety of wild mushrooms is autumn. That’s because fungi increase their development as the growing season for all plants comes to an end. A few species have an earlier fruiting time, however. May is the best month for morels, and July is usually the prime month for seeking the first golden chanterelles.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Ervin R. Jadin

Ervin Raphael Jadin, 97, of Brussels, died on July 11, 2022. He was born September 29, 1924, in Brussels to Moses and Esther (LeRoy) Jadin. Erv was a 1941 graduate of Brussels High School and maintained many lifetime friendships with his fellow graduates. After attending business college in Green Bay,...
BRUSSELS, WI
Door County Pulse

PULSE OF TOURISM: Exchange Students Help Fill Worker Gap

We are so fortunate to live in Door County, with so many events and opportunities to experience arts, culture, history and recreational activities, along with enjoying our unique restaurants, breweries, wineries and shopping. Our visitor-center team has been busy welcoming visitors and providing the information and support they need to make the most of those experiences while they’re here.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Kress Foundation Pledges $25,000 Matching Donation to Playground Project

The George Kress Foundation has approved a $25,000 matching-gift contribution for the Playground Project at Otumba Park in Sturgeon Bay. Organizers hope this matching donation will bring the total raised to $275,000 and move the project closer to the total cost of approximately $400,000. This past spring, with the help of the community, the Playground Project successfully raised $40,000 for a matching campaign with an anonymous donor.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Lily Bay Art Crawl July 15-17

One of the easiest ways to sample the Door County art scene is to attend one of the several art crawls that area artists and galleries host throughout the year. The Lily Bay Artisans will showcase their work when they host their eighth annual art crawl July 15-17, 10 am – 5 pm.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Land Trust Selects New Executive Director

Door County Land Trust (DCLT) has appointed conservation leader Emily Wood as its new executive director, and she will begin her new duties Aug. 1. Since 2017, Wood has been the executive director of the Indiana Wildlife Federation, an affiliate of the National Wildlife Federation. There, she has been a key player in regional conservation efforts, including the Great Lakes invasive-carp strategy and Indiana’s monarch butterfly conservation plan.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

The Lonely Outhouse

Ours was a small farm in the 1930s, not like the giant corporate farms of today. My grandparents — of Belgian descent — had scraped together what they could to purchase a farm on Highway C, south of Sturgeon Bay. Their son — my father — married my...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Luncheon and Fashion Show Fundraiser

The Door County Chapter of the Christ Child Society is hosting a luncheon and fashion show presented by Bargains Unlimited on Aug. 3, 11:30 am, at The Log Den, 6626 Hwy 42 in Egg Harbor. Proceeds from the cost of $40 per person will benefit infants and children in need. Hear about the luncheon selection and make reservations by contacting Debby Wegner by July 19 at 920.366.6013 or [email protected]
EGG HARBOR, WI

