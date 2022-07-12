Obituary: Thomas George Krueck

Karen Lee DeNoto, 71, of Sevastopol, died on Saturday morning, July 9, 2022 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay. She was born June 15, 1951 in Hartford, Connecticut, daughter of the late Sven E. and Margaret M. Widen. Karen graduated from Simsbury High School with the Class of 1969. On June 27, 1981, she was united in marriage with Anthony Robert “Bob” DeNoto in Simsbury, Connecticut. Karen graduated from University of Wisconsin – Parkside with a bachelor’s degree in social studies in 1991. She spent her early years working in graphics design and printing in Connecticut, and upon her permanent move to Wisconsin in 2004, Karen worked in real estate, and pursued her passion in enriching her art. She was a member of Wisconsin Realtors Association, Peninsula School of Art, Door County Sail & Power Squadron, and the Door County Maritime Museum. Karen was an exceptional artist and a master gardener.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO