When the sun went down in the Czech city of Ostrava last night, Celtic looked back on a job well done as we comprehensively beat Banik whilst getting much needed game time into the legs of a raft of our squad. The final result was 4-2 but the Bhoys should have and could have scored far more as we squandered several gilt-edged chances throughout the match.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 17 HOURS AGO