Louisville Offers Three Class of 2023 Prospects Following Live Period

The Cardinals' coaching staff took full advantage of the five-day live period.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It was a busy weekend out on the recruiting trail for the Louisville men's basketball program. July 6-10 marked the first of two live evaluation periods this month in the men's basketball recruiting calendar, and the Cardinals took full advantage of it.

Head coach Kenny Payne and assistant coach Josh Jamieson spent the time in Kansas City, Mo. for the final stop on the Nike EYBL circuit, while assistant coaches Danny Manning and Nolan Smith were overseas in Malaga, Spain watching the USA Basketball U17 team at the FIBA World Cup.

On Tuesday, the first day following the five-day evaluation period, three prospects in the Class of 2023 wound up with scholarship offers from Louisville: South Portland (Maine) Brewster Academy center Joseph "JP" Estrella, Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice small forward Curtis Williams and South Kent (Conn.) School point guard Elmarko Jackson.

Estrella is the highest-ranked prospect of the three, coming in as the No. 56 player in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-11, 210-pound big man recently had a standout performance at the NBPA Top 100 Camp, averaging 11.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in five games, while also shooting 54 percent from the field. Louisville '23 commit Kaleb Glenn was one of his teammates at the event.

Williams isn't too far behind Estrella, with the 247Sports Composite ranking him as the No. 64 player in the nation. The 6-foot-6, 205-pound wing had a good showing on the Nike EYBL circuit, averaging 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 13 games for The Family.

While Jackson is the lowest-ranked of the three, he is still an elite prospect, coming in at No. 90 in the nation by the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard also recently took part in the NBPA Top 100 Camp, putting up 7.2 points and 1.6 assists per game.

So far, head coach Kenny Payne and the Cardinals have extended scholarship offers to nine uncommitted prospects in the class. They hold a single commitment from La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere small forward Kaleb Glenn.

(Photo of Curtis Williams via On3)

