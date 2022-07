(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that a six-week closure is necessary to rebuild ramps in Canton Township as part of the Revive I-275 project. The closure will begin at 5 a.m. on Monday, July 18, with the southbound I-275 ramp to M-153 (Ford Road) closing until late August. MDOT officials say the detour is southbound I-275 to eastbound US-12 (Michigan Avenue), then northbound I-275 to M-153. A week later, on July 25, the eastbound Ford Road ramp to I-275 will close. That closure will also be in place until late August. According to MDOT officials, the detour for the...

WAYNE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO