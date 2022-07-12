Historical Society hosts Patriotic Days to honor military service members

The Sun Prairie Historical Society is honoring military service people while celebrating our country with Patriotic Days on July 20-23 from 1-4 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.

The Historical Society merged with the Sun Prairie Area Genealogy Society with the goal of having one special event each month, with Patriotic Days being July's special occasion. Patty Schmitt is the Vice-President of the Historical Society and leader of the Genealogy Society.

"We offer a wide variety for the whole family," Schmitt said. "We would love to have military both past and present stop and share their stories with our historical society."

There will be opportunities for people to research their military service family members, military uniforms and memorabilia.

There will be children's patriotic activities and a display of patriotic items from local members, such as uniforms, artifacts and clothing. Children's activities include handprint flags, lanterns, Miss Liberty hats, crown of stars, bracelets and more.

Exhibits on display include The White House in Miniature with all the presidents, The President's Ball in Miniature with their famous ladies, An Air Force Recruiter's Office in miniature, Flags from Many Nations, Personal Items, love letters and more.

On Thursday, July 21 and Saturday, July 23, the Genealogy Research Center will be open to help guide and answer questions. The event is free to the public, but donations are appreciated.