ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Historical Society hosts Patriotic Days to honor military service members

By Jeromey Hodsdon jhodsdon@hngnews.com
Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 3 days ago

The Sun Prairie Historical Society is honoring military service people while celebrating our country with Patriotic Days on July 20-23 from 1-4 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.

The Historical Society merged with the Sun Prairie Area Genealogy Society with the goal of having one special event each month, with Patriotic Days being July's special occasion. Patty Schmitt is the Vice-President of the Historical Society and leader of the Genealogy Society.

"We offer a wide variety for the whole family," Schmitt said. "We would love to have military both past and present stop and share their stories with our historical society."

There will be opportunities for people to research their military service family members, military uniforms and memorabilia.

There will be children's patriotic activities and a display of patriotic items from local members, such as uniforms, artifacts and clothing. Children's activities include handprint flags, lanterns, Miss Liberty hats, crown of stars, bracelets and more.

Exhibits on display include The White House in Miniature with all the presidents, The President's Ball in Miniature with their famous ladies, An Air Force Recruiter's Office in miniature, Flags from Many Nations, Personal Items, love letters and more.

On Thursday, July 21 and Saturday, July 23, the Genealogy Research Center will be open to help guide and answer questions. The event is free to the public, but donations are appreciated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Sun Prairie, WI
Sun Prairie, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Sun Prairie, WI
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriotic#Military Uniforms#Military Service#Genealogy#Localevent#Local Life#The Historical Society#The Genealogy Society#The White House#Appreciat
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie, WI
150
Followers
199
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Prairie Star has been serving the Sun Prairie and surrounding communities since 1877. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at sunprairiestar.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/sun_prairie_star/

Comments / 0

Community Policy