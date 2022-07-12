ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Police: Suicidal patient arrived at ER with handgun to commit ‘suicide by cop’

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago
(Image courtesy Santa Clara Police Department)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – There was significant police activity at the Kaiser Permanente emergency room at 700 Lawrence Expressway in Santa Clara, the public information officer for the Santa Clara Police Department told KRON4 early Tuesday, but the incident has come to a “peaceful resolution.”

Police responded to an incident that was reported before 5 a.m., the officer continued. It was not an active shooter incident, but the scene is active and more personnel are being deployed. Dispatchers received a call reporting a suicidal patient making statements to hospital staff about wanting to die by committing “suicide by cop,” according to a press release from Santa Clara PD.

Hospital staff reported seeing a handgun in the patient’s backpack. As officers from SCPD prepared to contact the patient, they heard “the distinct sounds of the manual manipulation of a semi-automatic handgun,” according to the release. Officers determined the patient was alone and backed off to avoid a confrontation.

Crisis negotiators were called in and the hospital was locked down while SCPD’s Special Response Team was deployed. The patient cooperated and peacefully surrendered the firearm after a crisis intervention officer intervened.

An investigation revealed that the handgun was a realistic looking and functioning replica firearm. Normal operations at the Kaiser Permanente Emergency Room resumed shortly after 7:00 a.m.

