A Philadelphia woman went viral on TikTok after she found something shocking hidden inside her newly thrifted handbag. 56-year-old Lynora Silverman was cleaning the Coach purse she recently purchased for $6.99 from her local Salvation Army when she made the mysterious discovery. "Look inside, it's dirty, right, and cruddy," Silverman said in the video (as transcribed by the Daily Mail). "I thought I could clean it up, so I start working on trying to take this flap out at the bottom of [the] purse, and there is an envelope."

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO