Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are Patriots again — at least, they will be on the big screen next year. The former New England Patriots quarterback and his loyal tight end will be reunited in Paramount’s “80 for Brady,” a comedy that Brady is starring in and producing for a 2023 theatrical release. Along with Gronkowski, former New England wide receivers Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman will have cameo roles.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO