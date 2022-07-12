ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, WI

Sparta-based meat company issues Class I recall for ham products

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

SPARTA, Wis. — A Sparta-based meat company issued a Class One recall Tuesday for ham products.

Foss Fine Meats issued the recall for smoked and cured whole hams, smoked and cured ham steaks, smoked and cured ham roasts and smoked and cured ham hocks. These products may have a Wisconsin mark of inspection with establishment No. 58 and also may include a “packed on” date of 1 to 153 or 330 to 356.

A Class One recall indicates that there is a reasonable chance that eating the products could cause serious health consequences including death. The move comes after a routine inspection of the facility.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Foss Fine Meats’ products did not follow the Federal Meat Inspection Act.

While no illnesses have been linked to the products, DATCP is asking anyone who experiences symptoms of a foodborne illness to contact a doctor. Those who own the listed products can return them to the original place of purchase, or throw them away.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

