1967 Chevrolet Corvette Is A Work Of Automotive Art

This car received the highest award in NCRS judging!

Originally designed to compete with the compact European sports car of the 1950s, the Chevrolet Corvette was about as successful as a car can be. However, after accomplishing its goal of outselling nearly every one of its competitors, to the point of driving some cars out of production, the 'Vette eventually became a vehicle unlike any other. For that, we can honestly thank the second generation, as its ability to combine great looks with high performance was previously unheard of. As a result, the Corvette emerged in the early to mid-1960s, embracing its distinctly American attitude and style and eventually becoming a national cultural icon.

This particular vehicle is a fantastic example of what made the Corvette such a desirable model in its prime. It retains its beautiful condition via decades of consistent maintenance, for which it has been recognized heavily. Surprisingly enough, even the paint, which would typically be very difficult to keep in good condition, is entirely original despite an apparent lack of imperfection. Some of the outstanding awards given to the vehicle's various owners include the 2018 Muscle Car & Corvette Nationals Chicago Triple Diamond Award, Gold Concours Award, And 1967 L71 435 Survivor & Benchmark Bloomington Gold Oem, NCRS 5-Star Bowtie Duntov. In fact, this is "the highest awarded & documented L71 427/ 435 side exhaust convertible in existence!" according to the listing.

Of course, you read that right, and indeed this car has a massive 427 cubic inch V8 engine under the hood, which is more than enough power to make this Corvette wickedly fast. Even by today's standards, the 435 horsepower available from that powerhouse is absolutely ridiculous. That's why the vehicle was given a four-speed manual transmission which completes the performance package of this beautiful sports car. Even the most knowledgeable Corvette enthusiast would have their work cut out for them trying to find something wrong with this Chevrolet icon. That's why you should consider this vivacious American performance vehicle for your automotive collection.

This great Corvette and many others are available at Verillo Motor Car Company. Verillo offers restoration, service and sales on most classic cars and specializes in Corvettes. To learn more, visit Classic Car Restoration & Sales - Verrillo Motor Car Company.