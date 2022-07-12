ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Chester County-based Biotechnology Company Provides Hope in Fight Against COVID-19

By Alec Robson
 3 days ago
EXTON, PA — Immunome, Inc., a Chester County-based biotechnology company, recently announced that their cocktail (IMM-BCP-01) retained activity against the BA.4/5 and BA.2.12.1 subvariants in pseudovirus testing. IMM-BCP-01 is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 and in locations where the predominant variants are BA.2.12.1, BA.4, BA.5...

