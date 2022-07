Brick Township’s planning board will consider an application to build six homes on a parcel of land that previously received preliminary subdivision approval. Developer Joseph Gass will appear before the board Wednesday to finalize the development that was first pitched to the board in November 2021. The property is located at 359 Cherry Quay Road, near the intersection of Circle Drive. There is another home that has been built at the far end of the property by the same firm.

BRICK, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO