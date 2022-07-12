ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (7/11)

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 3 days ago

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (7/11) At 9:55 p.m. an animal complaint was reported at 4908 10th Street. Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (7/11) At...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (7/14)

BOOKED: Juvenile on Barton County District Court case for DUI, Transporting Open Container, Speeding, and Minor in Possession, no bond set. BOOKED: Gavin Griffith on Barton County District Court case for Aggravated Domestic Battery and Mistreatment of an Elderly Person, bond set at $75,000 C/S. BOOKED: Vista Smith on Great...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Suspect in fatal crash involving Kan. family due back in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A hearing is set for Thursday for the man arrested for hitting four members of a Nickerson family, killing one and critically injuring two others. Court records show 33-year-old Michael Hurley is set to appear in district court at 12 p.m. CDT on four counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of driving impared and no drivers license. One of the aggravated assault charges will likely be amended to a charge of murder.
NICKERSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Bite#Cop Shop#Walmart#Theft
Hutch Post

Gas line rupture causes evacuations Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Residents in the area of 6th and Cleveland in Hutchinson have been evacuated this morning due to a gas line rupture. According to Justin Holzrichter with Hutch Fire, the 600 and 700 blocks of both 6th and 7th Avenues have been evacuated. The call came in...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Pratt Tribune

Thieme family named new owners of car given by Pratt City Ford

An emotional roller coaster continued for the Mark and Nicole Thieme family of Pratt last week, but on Thursday, July 7 they experienced a bit of a high when Nicole Thieme was given the keys to a 2011 Chevy Cruise as the winner of the first Pratt City Ford Customer Car Giveaway.
PRATT, KS
KAKE TV

New event venue on Kansas State Fair fairgrounds approved

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas State Fair will soon have a new million-dollar addition on its grounds. The State Fair Board approved the plans for the new "Foundation Event Venue", a new bar and event venue, earlier this week. The Kansas Fairground Foundation, a non-profit, came up with the idea.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Barton Co. Historical Society presents Town of Zarah program

The Barton County Historical Society will host a program on the history of the Town of Zarah to be presented by Robert Yarmer. Yarmer, of Ellinwood, is a well-known local historian and will be delivering his presentation at the historical society in our library. This is an all-ages program and families are encouraged to attend. Admission is $4 for nonmembers of the historical society and all individuals under the age of 16 are admitted for free.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

$50 a meeting suggested for Great Bend councilmembers

The latest suggestion thrown out there in regards to paying Great Bend City Council members is $50 per meeting attended. In June, councilmember Lindsey Krom-Craven asked about incentives to get more residents interested in serving on the council. At Monday’s budget session, councilmember Natalie Towns suggested $50 for each councilmember...
GREAT BEND, KS
KAKE TV

Vigil held for Jones family

NICKERSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A candlelight vigil was held Sunday night for a family whose lives have been turned upside down by a tragedy that took place a few days ago, when they were struck by a driver in Louisville, Kentucky. As you enter the town of Nickerson, Kansas, you...
NICKERSON, KS
greatbendpost.com

Hal Hollembeak, age 66

Hal Joseph Hollembeak, 66, passed away July 10, 2022, at his home in Great Bend. He was born on May 26, 1956, in Great Bend, to Roy & Twylah (Schmidt) Hollembeak. He married Cindy Coldwater on August 6, 1983, in Great Bend. A lifetime Great Bend resident, Hal worked in...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Canada show puts exclamation point on 2022 AHF schedule

Ellinwood's After Harvest Festival is always a big celebration. This year the party gets even bigger as the city celebrates its 150th anniversary. Festivities reach their pinnacle at the 49th annual event Saturday evening with a performance by Cody Canada and the Departed. "Our library is doing a 150th hometown...
ELLINWOOD, KS
Great Bend Post

🎧Pages in Time show with Engleman & McCaffery

Hear this week's Pages in Time show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton County Historical Society Board of Directors member Justin Engleman and Research and Collection Specialist Linda McCaffery that aired July 11, 2022. Pages in Time program airs every Monday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend's King selected as 2022 Shrine Bowl board president

Each summer since 1974, many of the state's top football players have gathered for a little summer action in the Shrine Bowl. In a rare year, the 49th bowl, scheduled for July 23 in Pittsburg, will not feature any Barton County athletes. But Great Bend's Greg King will serve as this year's President of the Board of Directors, and as the West team's camp director.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy