Cop Shop (7/11)

The Barton County Historical Society will host a program on the history of the Town of Zarah to be presented by Robert Yarmer. Yarmer, of Ellinwood, is a well-known local historian and will be delivering his presentation at the historical society in our library. This is an all-ages program and families are encouraged to attend. Admission is $4 for nonmembers of the historical society and all individuals under the age of 16 are admitted for free.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO