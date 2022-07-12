ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euro drops to dollar parity as eurozone recession fears mount

By Sylvie HUSSON, JOEL SAGET
AFP
 2 days ago
Sharp Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and fears of a eurozone recession have sent the euro plunging to parity with the dollar /AFP

The euro struck parity with the dollar for the first time in nearly 20 years on Tuesday as a cut in Russian gas supplies to Europe heightened fears of a recession in the eurozone.

The European single currency hit exactly one dollar -- its lowest level since December 2002 -- before bouncing back to as high as $1.0070.

Oil prices plunged on concerns of a wider recession as central banks hike interest rates to fight decades-high inflation, with both main contracts falling back under $100 per barrel at one point.

While European stocks initially moved lower, they rallied in afternoon trading to finish higher. Wall Street's main stock indices were also up in late morning trading.

"Rising inflation, stalling economic growth and more recently fears that Russia could cut gas supplies have pulled the euro lower," said Fiona Cincotta at City Index.

"The nail in the coffin today was dire data showing that economic confidence in Germany fell to a decade low," she added.

Russian energy giant Gazprom on Monday began 10 days of maintenance on its Nord Stream 1 pipeline -- with Germany and other European countries watching anxiously to see if the gas comes back on.

"The gas crisis has really spooked markets over the eurozone economy," Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson told AFP.

With relations between Russia and the West at their lowest in years because of the invasion of Ukraine, Gazprom may not reopen the valves, according to analysts.

"The next few weeks could be challenging for Europe, with possibly maximum uncertainty stretching into August," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes.

"Investors increasingly believe that gas may not start to flow through Nord Stream 1 again following the scheduled maintenance on July 11-21, with further 'temporary' interruptions seen as likely."

Euro-dollar parity for first time in 20 years /AFP

Worries about a Covid flare-up in China -- fuelling fears of more lockdowns -- added to the downbeat mood, just as investors prepared for a week of economic data and corporate earnings that could have huge implications for markets.

A forecast-beating US jobs report last week suggested the world's top economy was coping with higher Federal Reserve rates, but it also gave the central bank more room to continue tightening -- leading to concerns it could go too far and cause a contraction.

The European single currency is also under pressure from the Federal Reserve hiking US interest rates more aggressively than the European Central Bank.

The dollar has jumped 14 percent against the euro since the start of the year.

US inflation data due out Wednesday could also solidify the case for the Fed to continue raising interest rates aggressively.

"In anticipation of that, investors have retreated to the safety of the US dollar once more, steering clear of risky assets in favour of haven" assets, said market analyst Craig Erlam at trading platform OANDA.

Central banks have been increasing borrowing costs in a bid to tame inflation, which has been fuelled by soaring energy prices.

Oil and gas prices have rocketed this year after economies reopened from Covid lockdowns and following the invasion of Ukraine by major energy producer Russia, which raised concerns whether supplies will be adequate.

- Key figures at around 1530 GMT -

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0065 from $1.0041 Monday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.1911 from $1.1892

Euro/pound: UP at 84.57 pence from 84.38 pence

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 136.66 yen from 137.41 yen

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 6.8 percent at $96.99 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 6.3 percent at $100.41 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.5 percent at 31,318.22 points

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.4 percent at 3,487.05

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 7,209.86 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.6 percent at 12,905.48 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.8 percent at 6,044.20 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.8 percent at 26,336.66 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.3 percent at 20,844.74 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 1.0 percent at 3,281.47 (close)

24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
Benzinga

what jobs will be in demand during a recession?

Some sectors will outperform when the economy is in a recession, as noted above. These sectors can also benefit from being considered essential industries during a public health emergency such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the entry-level positions in these sectors include:. Health Care. Medical Records Processor. Medical Billing.
RETAIL
Washington Examiner

Three things Biden has done that increased gas prices

Average gas prices recently passed $5 per gallon nationwide, setting a new record. This is bad news for workers' budgets, and since it's happening under President Joe Biden’s watch, it's bad news for the Democratic Party’s electoral prospects. The White House has tried to deflect blame for the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Motley Fool

Worried About a Recession? Do These 4 Things to Prepare

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Soaring inflation, raising interest rates, and generally negative...
BUSINESS
AFP

AFP

