Montgomery County, MD

Police ID Pair Killed In Gaithersburg Crash

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Montgomery County Fire & EMS Photo Credit: Pete Piringer
Montgomery County Fire & EMS Photo Credit: Pete Piringer

A violent collision in Montgomery County has left two people dead, authorities say.

Silver Springs residents Prabodh Vaid, 79, and Nirmala Vaid, 77, were pronounced dead at the scene after their vehicle was hit while attempting to make a turn from Georgia Avenue onto May Street, around 7:44 p.m., Monday, July 11, according to Montgomery County police.

The Vaid's Toyota Camry was pushed off the road into the yard of a nearby home after being struck. The driver of the Jeep sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact CRU detectives at 240-773-6620.

Daily Voice

Teens Arrested After Dramatic Germantown Vape Robbery

Two young teens have been arrested after a dramatic Germantown robbery, authorities say. The 14-year-olds attempted to enter Tobacco and Vape Zone in the 1300 block of Wisteria Drive when the employee denied them because of their age around 3:15 p.m., Thursday, July 7, according to Montgomery County Police. A...
GERMANTOWN, MD
WJLA

79-year-old man killed in crash along River Road in Gaithersburg; police investigating

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A man is dead after a crash in Gaithersburg Wednesday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Department of Police. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. in the area of River Road and Stoney Creek Road, police said. 1st District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of the traffic collision.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
