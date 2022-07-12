Police ID Pair Killed In Gaithersburg Crash

Montgomery County Fire & EMS Photo Credit: Pete Piringer

A violent collision in Montgomery County has left two people dead, authorities say.

Silver Springs residents Prabodh Vaid, 79, and Nirmala Vaid, 77, were pronounced dead at the scene after their vehicle was hit while attempting to make a turn from Georgia Avenue onto May Street, around 7:44 p.m., Monday, July 11, according to Montgomery County police.

The Vaid's Toyota Camry was pushed off the road into the yard of a nearby home after being struck. The driver of the Jeep sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact CRU detectives at 240-773-6620.

