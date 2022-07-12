Police Car Wrecked In Montgomery County Cruiser Crash

Cruiser crash Photo Credit: Pete Piringer

A vehicle driving the wrong way struck a police cruiser in a Gaithersburg collision, authorities say.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at North Frederick Avenue and Chestnut Street around 10 p.m., Monday, July 11, according to Montgomery County officials.

Authorities evaluated all people involved and while there were lanes blocked off, no EMS transports were required.

