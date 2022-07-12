Georgelos: Julie Pace is a good neighbor, will make excellent mayor

“All will concede that in order to have good neighbors, we must also be good neighbors. That applies in every field of human endeavor.” — Harry S. Truman

Community building and resident engagement are two cornerstones I look for in any strong civic leader. I support Julie Pace for mayor because she builds a strong sense of community everywhere she goes.

She is constantly engaging with residents to ensure their voices are represented in the town’s decision-making processes. In short, she is a good neighbor.

1. Good neighbors are welcoming and engaging

I first met Julie when I volunteered for the PV Arts Board. Every year, the board hosts an art show at Town Hall to exhibit the artwork of a PV resident. The paintings/photos then stay up for the rest of the year for residents, volunteers, and employees to enjoy.

Although Julie wasn’t our council liaison, she came because she thought it was important for council members to attend town events. Julie introduced herself and thanked me for creating an event where residents could connect with each other, town leaders and town staff.

She spent the entire evening engaging with fellow residents. You can always tell when Julie is in the room because she fills it with her dynamic energy and optimism.

2. Good neighbors communicate

Every week, I look forward to reading Julie Pace’s newsletter, Preserving Paradise Valley. I like to know what is happening at Town Hall and Julie keeps me informed.

She shares what proposals are coming before the council for consideration.

She also invites residents to attend community events like the PV Veteran’s Car Show and the town’s 60th Anniversary Celebration. She even includes tips on how to beautify and protect your home. I recommend you sign up at: http://paceforpv.com/contact/ to join the list.

3. Good neighbors act to support the community

Julie is always out there fighting to preserve our town’s unique character. She cares about issues that are important to me. Whether it’s opposing legislation that could eliminate one-acre-lot living, working with developers to make sure they adhere to the town’s low-density requirements, striving to maintain current set-backs, convincing legislators to pass laws to lessen the potential impact of “party houses,” or protecting our historic mountains from overdevelopment, she always fights to make a difference in the lives of residents.

The reason she is such an effective leader is she talks to residents, listens to residents, and seeks their input on key issues. She strikes the right balance between ensuring the town protects low-density living while also ensuring the town continues to develop in a responsible manner.

4. Good neighbors open their homes to you

Julie and I are both members of the Town of PV Women’s Association. The TPVWA is a wonderful social organization that hosts: movie screenings, happy hours, hikes, dinner parties, cultural outings, and a myriad of others.

Julie not only attends these events but also hosts them. She routinely holds dinner parties, wine tastings, and cultural events at her home. One of my favorite TPVWA events was when Julie shared her art collection with us.

5. Good neighbors set up community watch programs

When Julie chaired the Advisory Committee on Public Safety she worked with the chief of police to support public outreach. Safety workshops educated residents on how to keep their homes and neighborhoods safe. My favorite tip was: to go around and lock your doors and windows, close your garage doors, and arm your alarm before going to bed.

6. Good neighbors listen to your concerns and work to address them

During the general plan review process, I attended several online presentations the town made to share the proposed plan and elicit feedback from residents.

Julie was also present. During the process, I voiced concerns to Julie that providing this information exclusively through digital forums didn’t give a voice to residents who didn’t embrace technology.

Typically, this information would’ve been communicated through public meetings but wasn’t because of the pandemic. Julie took my concerns seriously. She made sure the town disseminated the information to residents through the newspaper and made paper surveys available to residents. I like that Julie always encourages community involvement in the town’s decision-making processes.

I encourage PV residents to continue to be good neighbors to one another.

When we deepen our connections with our friends, neighbors, and fellow PV residents we make our community grow even stronger. Please join me in voting for our good neighbor, Julie Pace, for mayor by Aug. 2.