Soccer

Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Girls Soccer Player of the Year!

By USA TODAY
 3 days ago
The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce the 2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Girls Soccer Team!

These 24 standouts will be honored as nominees for national Girls Soccer Player of the Year. The winner, along with three finalists, will be revealed July 31 during an on-demand broadcast, which this year will feature top athletes in 29 boys and girls sports awards categories as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Rising Star and Play of the Year.

All national nominees must register to provide show information and receive important updates regarding the show. To register, click on the "REGISTER" button on the event website.

And the nominees are …

2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Girls Soccer:

Sami Allen, F, Noble High School (Oklahoma) — SR

Lindsey Antonson, F, Wilsonville High School (Oregon) — SR

Natalie Bain, D, Notre Dame Academy (Kentucky) — SR

Caroline Betts, F, Christ Presbyterian Academy (Tennessee) — SR

Kayla Budish, F, Brookfield Central High School (Wisconsin) — SR

Ivey Crain, F, Pinecrest Academy (Georgia) — SR

Ami Davis, D, Yorktown High School (Virginia) — JR

Halle Engle, F, Mechanicsburg High School (Pennsylvania) — SR

Elise Evans, M, Woodside High School (California) — SR

Erynn Floyd, G, Wilton High School (Connecticut) — SR

Gaby Gonzalez, D, Staples High School (Connecticut) — SR

Riley Jackson, M, Blessed Trinity High School (Georgia) — SO

Ellie Johannes, F, Northwest Christian High School (Arizona) — JR

Emma King, F, Manchester High School (Ohio) — SR

Kelsey Major, F, St. Mary's Dominican High School (Louisiana) — SR

Samara Nunn, M, Parkersburg South High School (West Virginia) — SR

Jordan Nytes, G, Grandview High School (Colorado) — SR

Ella Raimondi, M, Villa Maria Academy (Pennsylvania) — SR

Melina Rebimbas, M, Rutgers Preparatory School (New Jersey) — JR

Abby Reisz, G, Upper Arlington High School (Ohio) — SR

Eliza Rich, M, Lake Norman Charter (North Carolina) — SR

Ella Sanchez, M, Ballard High School (Kentucky) — JR

Sydney Watts, F, Aquinas High School (Kansas) — JR

Amelia White, M, Homestead High School (Indiana) — SR

