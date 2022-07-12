ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announce 33-date US arena tour

By Chris Jordan, Asbury Park Press
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27P7O3_0gcoiC0b00

Hello, America! Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have announced a 33-date U.S. arena tour. Shows begin Feb. 1 in Tampa, Fla. and end April 14 at the Prudential Center in Newark.

Concert dates include Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 1, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 3, two at the new USB Arena in Belmont Park, N.Y. on April 9 and 11; and one at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on March 16.

The tour spans just about the entire country with the exception of California.

Tickets for the arena shows go on sale over the next two weeks, with the first on sale beginning 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 20 at 10 a.m. EDT.

The tour will be using Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform for tickets sold via Ticketmaster. Fans can register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan starting now through Sunday, July 17 for the chance to buy tickets. All registrants who are verified will be equally eligible to receive an access code. Registering does not guarantee you will receive a code, or have the ability to purchase tickets.

If tickets remain to a show after a Verified Fan onsale, they'll go on sale to fans with no code required.

Shows at the Toyota Center in Houston, Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland will go on sale with no Verified Fan code required. Visit verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/springsteen to register as a Verified Fan.

A second North American tour leg starts in August 2023 after stadium shows in Europe in the summer of '23. More than 1.2 million tickets to the European shows have been sold so far.

Ticket prices have not been revealed, but prices for the European shows range from approximately $65 to $165, when the European currency is converted to U.S. dollars.

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year,” said Springsteen previously in a statement. “And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond.”

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

Comedian Nick Nemeroff dies at 32

Comedian Nick Nemeroff died on Monday, his family said in a statement mourning his "sudden passing." He was 32. The cause of his death was not released. In a statement on Nemeroff’s Instagram account, the stand-up's family called him a “comic’s comic” who achieved success both in his native Canada and the U.S.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
New York City, NY
City
Madison, NJ
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Madison, FL
City
Brooklyn Township, PA
City
Madison, NY
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Cleveland, NY
Newark, NJ
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, NY
City
Houston, PA
City
Cleveland, TX
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Newark, NJ
State
California State
Houston, TX
Entertainment
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Tampa, FL
City
Newark, TX
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
City
Newark, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
California, PA
City
Madison, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Carlos Santana’s Wife Speaks Out After His Onstage Collapse

Formed in 1966 in San Francisco, the rock band Santana has spent the last 58 years entertaining fans and playing some of the top venues around the world. Known for their Latin rock and jazz fusion, the band once went by an entirely different name, Santana Blues Band. Eventually being changed, Santana was always named after its songwriter and guitarist, Carlos Santana. Still playing today, the music icon recently had a health scare when he passed out during a concert. Thankfully, his wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, gave an update on the health of her husband.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Dave Grohl
The Independent

Donna Mills: Soap actor, 81, claims she was real inspiration behind Grease’s Sandy

Donna Mills, star of American soap opera Knots Landing, has claimed the character of Sandy in Jim Jacobs’s musical Greasewas inspired by her. Mills, 81, posted a video on Instagram on Monday (20 June) in which she appears dressed up as Sandy. The actor sports two looks – pink sweater with pearls, and a black leather jacket over a lacy top. Then, she says: “Did you know I went to school with Jim Jacobs? Jim Jacobs who wrote Grease? Jim Jacobs who used me as his model for Sandy?I didn’t know it at the time but I found out...
MUSIC
soultracks.com

Fans praying for recovery of Eddie Levert, who misses show with COVID

(June 20, 2022) Fans of The O'Jays are praying for longtime lead singer Eddie Levert, who contracted COVID-19 and was unable to perform with the group at this past weekend's concert in Columbus, Ohio, part of the initial leg of the O'Jays Farewell Tour. Group members Walter Williams and Eric...
COLUMBUS, OH
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Prudential Center#E Street Band#The Barclays Center#The Wells Fargo Center#Ticketmaster Verified Fan#North American
E! News

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Are Dating: Inside Their “Fun” Romance

Watch: Chris Rock Calls on Friends for "Top Five" Flick. This relationship news officially rocks—Chris Rock and Lake Bell have struck up a romance. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source close to the actress told E! News. "He is on tour still but they have been on a few dates when he is in L.A. It's not serious but she is having fun."
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Janet Jackson Responds To 88-Year-Old Dancing To “All For You”

As long as there have been tunes to hum, music has held an unparalleled power over listeners. One 88-year-old proved the timeless power of music when she showed off her moves dancing to “All For You” by Janet Jackson. Her dance even caught the attention of the singer herself! Riverview, Florida resident Marybelle Alston won appreciation from social media this May thanks to a video of her dancing to the 2001 hit.
RIVERVIEW, FL
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: One Real-Life Couple Are Also Broadway Stars

As former Chicago PD star Sophia Bush pointed out, it’s not uncommon for TV costars to date in real life. However, interestingly, while we’ve seen some fictional couples form across the One Chicago universe, e.g. Chicago PD‘s Trudy and Chicago Fire‘s “Mouch,” two Chicago Med stars actually share a closer romance off screens. In addition, they both happen to be renowned Broadway stars.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Herbie J Pilato

Remembering Ted Bessell: "That Guy" on "That Girl"

[Note: Unless otherwise noted, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. It's been over twenty-five years since Ted Bessell passed away. On that day, October 5, 1996, the entertainment industry - and the world - lost to a heart attack a beloved and talented human being.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Cash’s Former Home, Listed for $1.8M, Includes Original Turntable

Back in 1961, Johnny Cash and his then-wife Vivian built a home tucked into the hills in Ventura County, California, overlooking the small town of Casitas Springs. The ranch-style 4,500-square-foot, five-bedroom residence was built to the singer’s specifications and included everything from a wall-mounted turntable to custom wood built-ins in the kitchen and living room. Now, the double-gabled house, which is set on nearly six acres not far from the Ojai Valley, has come to market for $1.795 million, listed by its current owner (who purchased the house in 2003 for $739,000, according to The Wall Street Journal). Many of Cash’s...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

533K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy