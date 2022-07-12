ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung has big price cuts on TVs, phones, laptops and appliances for Prime Day 2022

By Elsie Boskamp, Anna Popp and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It's Amazon Prime Day 2022 and shoppers can score major savings on quality tech—even at retailers that aren't Amazon. As one of the most acclaimed names in the tech field, Samsung appliances, TVs, smartphones and more can go for big bucks. Thankfully, the developer is offering major savings on its top-rated devices right now!

For a limited time, you can snag a number of top-rated Samsung devices for wallet-friendly prices, including Samsung Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy smartwatches, Galaxy Book laptops and QLED TVs. The savings don't just stop there—you'll also find deep discounts on home appliances, sound systems and more.

For upgrading your gadgets at an affordable price, Samsung has all your shopping needs covered. Keep scrolling to browse the retailer's impressive selection of best-in-class tech to make your everyday routine that much easier.

The best Prime Day Samsung deals you can shop today

Upgrade your hand-held tech with a feature-rich Galaxy smartphone or transform your living room into a home theater with an OLED TV right now at Samsung. Shop the top five Samsung deals available today before the discounts disappear.

  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 for $249.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $30 to $120)
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G from $399.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $150 to $875)
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 from $424.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $100 to $600)
  4. Samsung 7.5-Cubic Foot Smart Dial Gas Dryer with Super Speed Dry for $1,149 (Save $550)
  5. Samsung 65-Inch Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV for $2,599.99 (Save $400)

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

  • All the best Amazon Prime Day deals: Shop all the best deals you can get today
  • Walmart Amazon Prime Day sales: Save big on Sony, Instant Pot and Shark
  • Best Buy Amazon Prime Day sales: Epic deals on Apple, Samsung and LG
  • Lowe’s Prime Day sales: Score deals on appliances, tools and smart devices
  • Target Prime Day sales: Save on KitchenAid, Ninja and Threshold at Target
  • Early Prime Day Amazon device deals: Smart speakers, TVs and security cameras
  • Early Prime Day tech deals: Shop the best tech deals on sale right now
  • Early Prime Day home and furniture deals: Save on Bissell, Sun Joe and iRobot
  • Early Prime Day kitchen deals: Huge discounts on GreenPan, Hestan and Misen
  • Early Prime Day TV deals: Top TV sales at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart
  • Early Prime Day clothing and fashion deals: Shop stylish sales at Amazon

The best Samsung TV deals

  • Samsung 32-Inch Class The Frame QLED HDR Smart TV (2020) for $499.99 (Save $100)
  • Samsung 55-Inch Class QN85B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,399.99 (Save $100)
  • Samsung 85-Inch Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV for $2,599.99 (Save $2,400)
  • Samsung 65-Inch Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV for $2,599.99 (Save $400)
  • Samsung 65-Inch Class QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV for $4,999.99 (Save $120 and get a select Galaxy S22 for free)

The best Samsung laptop and tablet deals

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite from $84.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $10 to $75)
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 from $424.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $200 to $600)
  • Samsung Galaxy Book from $159.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $200 to $450)
  • Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 from $849.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $200 to $750)

The best Samsung appliance deals

  • Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control for $449.99 (Save $200)
  • Samsung Front Control 51 dBA Dishwasher with Hybrid Interior for $599 (Save $200)
  • Samsung 7.5-Cubic Foot Smart Dial Gas Dryer with Super Speed Dry for $1,149 (Save $550)
  • Samsung 29-Cubic Foot Bespoke 4-Door Full Depth French Door Refrigerator from $2,398.96 (Save $1,200 to $1,300)

The best Samsung cellphone deals

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G from $399.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $150 to $875)
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from $199.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $10 to $1,000 and get Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds for free)
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G from $499.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $300 to $1,400)

The best Samsung tech deals

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch4 for $249.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $30 to $120)
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic from $309.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $50 to $140)
  • Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield 2TB USB 3.2 for $249.99 (Save $40)

►Beat Prime Day prices: Shop Best Buy deals on Apple, Samsung and LG

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. This year the sale will be held today July 12 and tomorrow July 13. The shopping event is typically met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. The exclusive 48-hour sale is available to both new and existing Prime members (find out what kind of membership you qualify for). Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, there's still plenty of time to sign up.

What stores are offering Amazon Prime Day discounts?

Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar sales. This year, we have already seen huge price drops at Walmart, Lowe's, Best Buy and more—and the sales are only expected to get better. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

Right now, Samsung is already offering tons of deep discounts ahead of Amazon Prime Day. The tech retailer is marking down hundreds of items, including TVs, laptops and home appliances and the savings are seriously impressive.

When is Samsung running sales during Amazon Prime Day?

Today, you'll find deep discounts on everything from laptops and TVs to smart tech and appliances. In the coming days and weeks, we expect the customer-favorite retailer to release even more sales to rival Amazon's world-famous Prime Day deals.

What are the best Prime Day deals at Samsung?

One of the best early Prime Day deals available right now at Samsung is on the best-selling Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone. Typically listed from $999.99, you can get Samsung's souped-up phone for as little as $124.99 thanks to a $875 discount and an enhanced trade-in credit with eligible devices.

Meanwhile, if you want a seriously cinematic experience without leaving your living room, look no further than the Samsung QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV. Normally priced at $1,499.99, the developer is offering the 55-inch screen for $100 off today. Samsung says the QN85B uses a huge grid of ultra-precise Quantum mini LEDs to create incredible color and contrast in its pictures. It also comes with Dolby Atmos sound technology for theater-quality audio.

Should I shop Samsung's competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale?

If you're looking to get your hands on top-notch tech for a fraction of its typical price, Samsung's competing Amazon Prime Day sale is the place to shop. From TVs with best-in-class visuals to laptops with plenty of power, you'll find discounts on all that and more right now at Samsung.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

