ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Padres hold off Rockies 6-5, snap 10-game skid at Coors Field

By Jack Magruder, Associated Press
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WhEla_0gcoi5ul00

DENVER (AP) — Manny Machado, Jake Cronenworth and C.J. Abrams hit 400-foot homers, and the San Diego Padres stopped a 10-game losing streak at Coors Field with a 6-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

Cronenworth had three hits, including a 410-foot solo homer in the third inning. Machado’s 446-foot solo homer made it 3-1 in the seventh, and Abrams’ three-run drive in the eighth traveled 427 feet for a 6-2 lead.

It was Abrams' second homer in his first big league season.

“I was trying to go the other way with that sinker, and he threw me a curveball,” he said. “I reacted and got my hands to it. ‘Short to it, long through it’ is what my dad used to tell me. Stay quick to the ball and swing at my pitches."

Padres left-hander Sean Manaea (4-4) gave up five hits in 6 1/3 innings, departing after Randall Grichuk’s homer got the Rockies within 3-2 in the seventh. Manaea struck out five and walked one in his second victory since April 18, a span of 13 starts.

Connor Joe and Charlie Blackmon hit two-out RBI doubles in the ninth before Taylor Rogers got C.J. Cron to ground out for his 24th save in 29 chances.

“It got a little bit dicey,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “A ‘W’ is a ‘W,’ so that streak is broken, right? This is a good place to hit."

The Padres had lost 10 of 14. They began the night eight games behind the idle Los Angeles Dodgers, the furthest they had been behind in the NL West this season.

San Diego's lineup responded after struggling in the final two games of a weekend series against San Francisco, when the Padres had nine hits while being outscored 15-1.

With Cronenworth hitting leadoff for the first time since June 25, they had 15 baserunners — 10 hits and five walks.

“When a team has your number, you have to stop that,” Manaea said. “A perfect way to bounce back and get this thing rolling,”

Abrams connected against rookie right-hander Jake Bird, who brought a 1.69 ERA into the game.

“That's the situation I want to be in,” Bird said. “I feel I belong there. I had just thrown (Abrams) five fastballs in a row, and my curveball is a pretty good ground ball pitch and strikeout pitch. I thought at that time it would be a good pitch to throw, maybe get weak contact. Didn't turn out that way, but I'm confident in that pitch and I'm OK getting beat on that pitch.”

Colorado right-hander Jose Ureña (0-1) gave up two runs and seven hits in six innings in his second start with the Rockies after signing a minor league deal in June. He yielded one run and five hits in 6 1/3 innings against the Dodgers in his first start on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds prediction Fri., 7/15: Can Andre Pallante shut down Joey Votto and the Reds?

The best way to celebrate a Friday is by gambling. There isn't even a close second when it comes to this. I happen to celebrate every Friday so I definitely know what I'm talking about. You can trust me on this. The thing about Fridays are, it's best to kick it up a notch with your gambling. What I mean by that is you want to find a bet that has a zero percent chance of losing. It's almost exactly like what we do every other day of the week. Lucky for us, the people at DraftKings gave us what many are calling "the gift of the century." I don't know if it's true or not because I haven't seen all of the gifts that have been given this century, but I can say this is better than any gift I've ever seen. In any century. No chance of this loss happening on today's MLB slate.
CINCINNATI, OH
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy