ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

SPOTTED: South Colonie wins NENY Cal Ripken title

By Jim Franco
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RahRc_0gcohwCs00

LATHAM — The Colonie 12U All Star team went 4-0 to win the North Eastern New York Cal Ripken tournament and are headed to the next round in New Jersey.

Colonie beat Clifton Park 10-0 and then beat Guilderland 13-3. It then squared off against cross-town rival and this year’s tournament host North Colonie and came away a 17-4 winners on Friday, July 8. It then beat Saratoga/Wilton 7-4 for the championship.

The squad will head to New Jersey on Thursday, July 14, to play in the Cal Ripken Mid-Atlantic tournament. The first game is against the host team, Northern New Jersey at 5:30 p.m. It will then square off against Maryland on Friday, July 15 and round out pool play against Upper Freehold on Saturday, July 16.

The finals are slated for Sunday, July 17, and the championship on Monday, July 18.

South Colonie jumped out to a 6-0 lead after three innings against rival North Colonie and then exploded for 11 runs in the fourth to end the game via the mercy rule.

Jacob Schaul went the distance for Colonie giving up four runs on five hits while striking out six and walking two. He also went 2 for 3 at the plate with a grand slam homerun and four RBIs.

Ryder Mackenzie, Richar Szesnat, Ethan Peck and Brady Juliano each had two hits and drove in two runs in the win.

North Colonie used four pitchers and they gave up a combined 17 runs on 12 hits while walking six and striking out two.

In the championship game against Saratoga/Wilton, the game was tied at one headed into the bottom of the fourth inning when Szesnat hit a home run to give Colonie a 2-1 lead. In the bottom of the fifth Juliano hit a grand slam to give Colonie a 7-1 lead after five.

The Blu Sox made a game of it with three runs in the top of the sixth but it wasn’t enough and Colonie won the game 7-4.

Peck got the win, going five solid innings and giving up one run on one hit while walking three and striking out four.

The photos are from the South Colonie vs. North Colonie game. Click on one below to view a slideshow of the rest.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

Jockey with local ties hopes for a strong Saratoga meet this year

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Dylan Davis is a familiar name around the Saratoga Race Course — not only he graduate down the road at Saratoga Springs High School — he’s been a jockey in the New York circuit for a decade and nearly won the Belmont riding title, falling one win short of Irad Ortiz Jr. So was the difference? It was actually an injury suffered last season.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Academy’s Kennedy Swedick wins NYS Women’s Amateur Title at 15 Years Old

Albany Academy rising junior Kennedy Swedick shot a -3 in the final round to finish -9 to capture the New York State Women’s Amateur at McGregor Links Country Club on Tuesday afternoon. The 15-year-old edged Lauren Peter who finished -8 on the tournament. Swedick is coming off the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championship at McGregor about a month ago. See highlights here.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Fans wait hours for Opening Day at Saratoga Race Course

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Racing fans are definitely a committed bunch during track season. Hundreds camped outside the gates in the wee hours of Thursday morning to grab their favorite picnic table on Opening Day. East Greenbush resident and track fan John Murray made it a mission to be first in line for the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Colonie, NY
City
New York City, NY
Colonie, NY
Sports
State
Maryland State
State
New York State
City
Guilderland, NY
City
Maryland, NY
City
Latham, NY
City
Clifton Park, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Father-son duo tapped for bugler job in Saratoga

When the first "Call to the Post" sounds at Saratoga Race Course on July 14, it won't be Sam "the bugler" Grossman behind the horn. For the first time at the track, Grossman has been replaced for the 2022 season by a father-son duo.
newyorkspaces.com

The Saratoga Springs of New York

East-central New York’s Saratoga Springs is a city and county. It is located 30 miles (48 km) north of Albany in the Hudson River valley to the west of the Hudson River. Its location was a former Mohawk Indian camping area with several natural mineral springs; the most common spelling and meaning was Sa-ragh-to-ga “Place of Swift Water”. The Revolutionary War Battles of Saratoga, which took place nearby on September 19 and October 7, 1777, are remembered in Saratoga National Historic Park, which was founded in 1938 and is situated 12 miles 19 km to the southeast. The springs, which the Indians had long been aware of its curative properties, began to draw white tourists as early as 1771, and Gideon Putnam constructed the first hotel there in 1802. With elaborate Victorian-style hotels, Saratoga Springs rose to prominence as one of the nation’s most upscale spa destinations during the 19th century. The Saratoga Casino Hotel in one of the upstate hotels you have to see with its luxurious amenities and superb interior architecture.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Former Albany Quarterback Grady Returning To NAL?

Could Capital Region sports fans see a former quarterback return to the field this summer?. The National Arena League has lifted the suspension of quarterback Tommy Grady. Grady helped lead the Empire to the 2021 NAL championship, but was suspended this past fall after releasing comments critical of the franchise.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Indian Lake man sentenced in Corinth tomahawk attack

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — An Indian Lake man will serve 16 years in state prison and 5 years of post-release supervision, convicted of entering the apartment of a Corinth man and assaulting him with a tomahawk-style axe in October of last year. On the morning of October 27,...
CORINTH, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Peck
nomadlawyer.org

Saratoga Springs: Top 8 Best Places To Visit Saratoga Springs,New York

Saratoga Springs is a city in the Saratoga County, east-central New York. It is located in the Hudson River Valley, just west of the Hudson River. It is approximately 30 miles (48km) north of Albany. Saratoga Springs is positively vibrant, literally and metaphorically. It is a lively and vibrant destination. The natural spring waters that gave Saratoga Springs their name are a top tourist attraction for over a century. The healing waters of these waters are still a draw for visitors today.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neny Cal Ripken#Saratoga Wilton
WRGB

Repeat felon convicted in Saratoga Springs robbery spree

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — A man faces eight to 16 years in prison, convicted Thursday in connection with a series of robberies in Saratoga Springs earlier this year. Justin P. Rock, 37, pled guilty to four separate counts of Robbery in the Third Degree, a Class "D" Felony, according to DA Karen Heggen.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Harvest Restaurant celebrates 50th year

The Harvest Restaurant celebrated its 50th anniversary on Tuesday. As is their style, Phil and Linda Hart didn’t make a big fuss about it, although they did come up from their home in Florida for the occasion. “We’re not pushing for recognition,” Mr. Hart said. “We don’t advertise. We...
GLENS FALLS, NY
sunyacc.edu

Ben Pelton and Amber Rojcewicz

2020 graduate of SUNY Adirondack with a degree in Culinary and Baking Arts. 2019 graduate of SUNY Adirondack with a degree in Culinary Arts. Sometimes a dish needs to simmer, to let the essence of the herbs diffuse and the flavor of the meat infuse the vegetables. Alone, the ingredients might not seem compatible, but once they’re left to absorb into one another, meld perfectly.
Saratogian

Saratoga Hospital names Director of Nursing Practice

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Saratoga Hospital promoted Rachel Prill to director of nursing practice for Saratoga Hospital Medical Group, responsible for the group’s nursing practices and nursing and clinical support staff. Prill, of Corinth, has extensive nursing experience in positions of increasing responsibility. Most recently, she was clinical...
CORINTH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy