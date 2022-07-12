ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new look into the universe: The James Webb Telescope's first photo revealed

By Tina Giuliano
 3 days ago
It may look like a splatter of different colored lights. But those light specks from the first full color photo from the James Webb Telescope are billion year old galaxies. The photo picks up some of the first generation of galaxies to form in the universe.

President Joe Biden and NASA leaders revealed the photo on July 11 at the White House , which are the first to be seen since the telescope launched in December of 2021.

"If you held a grain of sand on the tip of your finger at arms length, that is the part of the universe that you’re seeing, just one little speck of the universe," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said. "And what you’re seeing there are galaxies that are shining around other galaxies."

President Joe Biden called this a "historic day".

"These images are going to remind the world that America can do big things," he said. "And it will remind Americans, especially our children that there’s nothing beyond our capacity. We can see possibilities we haven’t seen before, and we can go places we haven’t gone before."

The rest of the photos will be revealed today. The University of Arizona will host an event Wednesday night where Tucsonans will be able to ask an astronomer questions and take home a copy of the photo.

#James Webb#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The James Webb Telescope
Daily Mail

'We can't contain the excitement!' President Joe Biden will unveil one of NASA's James Webb space telescope's first images of deep space TODAY ahead of the full reveal tomorrow

US President Joe Biden will release the first ever deep space image from NASA's new super space telescope later today. The eagerly-anticipated picture will offer a sneak peek ahead of tomorrow's full reveal of images from the $10 billion (£7.4 billion) James Webb Space Telescope. It was launched at...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

NASA Releases First Full Photo Gallery From Webb Telescope: See the Images

NASA debuted a series of unforgettable images of the cosmos captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, and its results are nothing short of a celestial celebration. On Tuesday morning, NASA rolled out the images thanks to the capabilities of the largest space observatory. Now, viewers can see a series of cosmological images once elusive to us until now.
ASTRONOMY
TMZ.com

Astronaut Mike Massimino Says Webb Telescope Might Show Birth of Universe

NASA's very high hopes for the James Webb Telescope go way beyond those stunning, out-of-this-world images you've seen -- astronaut Mike Massimino says it could literally redefine the universe for us. Mike joined TMZ live Tuesday, shortly after NASA released even more impressive photos of galaxies and stars forming billions...
ASTRONOMY
