Midland, TX

Free kids meals in honor of Whataburger super-duper celebration

By Tatiana Battle
 3 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Calling all superheroes! Participating Whataburger locations in Midland and Odessa are hosting its Super Duper Celebration today and Thursday, July 14th from 6 pm to 8 pm. Bring your child dressed as a superhero and they will receive a free meal in honor of the event.

In a recent news release, children under 12 years old who dress up as their favorite superheroes will receive a free kids meal along with participating in free face painting and walk away with a special balloon from the balloon artist on location.

The locations participating are Midland’s Whataburger today from 6 pm-8 pm on Andrews Hwy 800 Andrews Hwy, Midland, Texas 79701 and on July 14th, 6 pm to 8 pm at Odessa’s Whataburger on 42 nd Street/JBS Parkway 4960 E. 42 nd Street, Odessa, Texas 79762.

Organizers say that WhataGuy, Whataburger’s very own superhero will be in attendance and guests will be able to participate in several giveaways.

