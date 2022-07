SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council discussed requests on the upcoming September Civil War Living History Weekend during its meeting Monday evening. Parks and Recreation Director Duane Gaier led a discussion and sought direction from City Council after the Shelby County Historical Society asked for consideration to suspend the discharge of firearms and noise ordinances for the upcoming event. The noise and firearm discharge ordinance suspension would only apply to those associated with the event, Gaier noted. The event is scheduled to be held at Tawawa Park on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18, 2022.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO