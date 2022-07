BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Protective Life Corporation (Protective), a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (TSE:8750), today announced that Kathryn Cox has joined the company as senior vice president and will serve as president of the company’s Protection Division, effective July 12, 2022. In her role, Cox will lead sales, new business operations, product development and underwriting for the Protection business segment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005566/en/ Kathryn Cox, Senior Vice President and President of the Protection Division for Protective (Photo: Business Wire)

