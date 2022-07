INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A couple that racked up thousands of dine-in points to feed the homeless last June is back again, but this time with more help and a bigger goal. Last year, the Dugans saved up more than 200,000 points over two years that could be used for free food or merch at Buffalo Wild Wings, the Willow Lakes sports bar in Indianapolis.

