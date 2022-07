All ambulance services in England are on the highest level of alert and are under “extreme pressure”, trusts are confirming.A combination of Covid absences among staff, difficulty caused by the hot weather and ongoing delays in handing over patients to A&E has left ambulance trusts struggling to cope.Several ambulance services confirmed to the PA news agency they were on the highest level of alert after the Health Service Journal (HSJ) reported this was the case for all 10 in England. All have been contacted for comment.West Midlands Ambulance Service said it had been on the highest level of alert –...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO