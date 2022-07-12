ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Police Seek Suspect After Fatal Detroit Shooting In Broad Daylight Caught On Video

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cRAIh_0gcog2le00

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect after video footage captured a fatal shooting that happened on a Detroit sidewalk in broad daylight.

The incident happened at about 2:40 p.m. on July 11 in the 19300 block of W. Warren.

Police are looking for the suspect after the fatal shooting was caught on Project Green Light cameras.

According to police, a 40-year-old male victim was killed.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-Speak-Up.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 17

Kevin McMahon
2d ago

Detroit is a war zone. Warning don't travel south of 8 Mile or north of Southfield Road in Lincoln Park if you value your life. Definitely stay away from Downtown Detroit.

Reply(3)
12
Country Life
2d ago

City needs to get a handle on these outrageous, senseless crime. Before we turn into N.Y. or Chicago. We are just step closer everyday.

Reply(1)
5
harley johnson
2d ago

Channel 4 just ran a story about how great Detroit is..One of top 25 cities in the world..I don't think Channel 4 pays attention or actually reads the news.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Investigate After 2 Killed, 1 Injured In Lafayette Park Shooting

(CBS DETROIT) — Police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon that left two people dead and another injured in Detroit’s Lafayette Park area. Police say the shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. on July 14 in the area of East Larned and Orleans streets. Two people were pronounced dead and the third person is in critical condition. “We are seeking a dark-colored or black SUV connected to this heinous crime,” said Police Chief James White. “This is a tragic event and we need the community’s help to find the gunman.” Anyone with information is asked to call DPD’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime...
DETROIT, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Body found in Detroit's Stoepel Park believed to be retired officer who disappeared two weeks ago

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department says a body found in Stoepel Park is believed to be a retired DPD officer who went missing about two weeks ago. “We don’t know. We’re going to let the medical examiner do their evaluation and see if we can identify the body that we found. Sadly, a lot of things are pointing to that may in fact be our retired police officer,” Detroit Police Chief James White said during a Thursday afternoon news conference.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Detroit News

Body of missing ex-Detroit cop found in west side park

Detroit — Investigators on Thursday believe they found the remains of retired Detroit Police Officer Stefon Hodo in a west-side park, the city's top cop said. A body was found at about 11 a.m. in Stoepel Park #1 near Evergreen and Outer Drive. Although the official cause of death had not been confirmed Thursday, Detroit Police Chief James White said detectives believe Hodo was killed and his body dumped in the park after a witness reported seeing the retired cop arguing with a 29-year-old man.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect shoots at victim, flees after attempted Detroit carjacking

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect shot at a victim while trying to carjack him early Thursday on Detroit's west side. The suspect approached the victim on Curtis between Cherrylawn and Ohio just after midnight, demanding his car keys. Read more Detroit news here. A shot was fired at the...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Broad Daylight#Violent Crime#Project Green Light#Detroit Police News#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
Detroit News

Detroit police seek tips in carjacking on Seven Mile

Detroit police have released a photo and video of a carjacking last month, seeking tips in the incident on Detroit's west side. Shortly after 10 p.m. June 27, a woman in a black 2009 Ford Escape had just pulled up to a gas pump when a man ran to the driver's door, pointed a gun at her and demanded her vehicle at a gas station on the 16000 block of W. Seven Mile.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

Man Out On Bond Is Charged With Killing Girlfriend, Man In Harper Woods

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (AP) — A man charged with attacking his girlfriend in June now is accused of killing her and another man, two days after he posted bond and was released from a Detroit-area jail. Jonathan Welch (credit: Detroit Police Department) “This is the court’s worst nightmare. … The witness has been killed after the defendant was placed on bond, given the benefit of being placed on bond with house arrest,” Judge Kenneth King said Wednesday. King wasn’t the judge who set a $100,000 bond for Jonathan Welch when he was charged in June with assault and other crimes in Detroit. Welch, 23, was released from the Wayne County jail last week and ordered to wear an electronic tether after a bail agency provided 10% of the bond amount, WDIV-TV reported. Zlayiah Frazier, 22, and Robert Bray Jr., 70, were killed at Welch’s Harper Woods home on Sunday, police said. Welch’s mother was stabbed in the back. A standoff with police lasted seven hours. Welch is charged with murder, attempted murder, arson and other crimes. There was no immediate comment from his attorney. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HARPER WOODS, MI
CBS Detroit

Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Information On Murder Of Kevin Batiste

(CBS DETROIT) – Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest as police search for a suspect who killed a 28-year-old father of three in Detroit. Kevin Batiste was murdered on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, on the city’s northwest side. Officials say the incident happened at about 1:37 a.m. in the 17000 block of Plymouth Road near Longacre Street. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. All tips will remain anonymous and rewards are paid when information leads to an arrest. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Man Arrested After Non-Fatal Shooting At Mobile Home Park In Flat Rock

(CBS DETROIT) – A man is in custody after shooting at another man at a mobile home park in Flat Rock on Tuesday evening, police said. The incident happened at about 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, in the 24000 block of Chippewa Drive. The Flat Rock Police Department says they received a 911 report of a person running around shooting a shotgun and then they received a second 911 call reporting that a man was at the caller’s residence with a gunshot wound. When the police arrived at the scene, the suspect was leaving the location in a maroon Chevy pick-up truck. Police...
FLAT ROCK, MI
WWJ News Radio

Metro Detroit police work with FBI to arrest suspect in string of pharmacy robberies, apparently caught by decoy pill bottle

VAN BUREN TWP. (WWJ) – A man accused of multiple pharmacy robberies in the Western Wayne County area has been arrested. Kristopher Kukola is accused of robbing at least five pharmacies between late May and early July and he was apparently caught after a pharmacist gave him a decoy pill bottle with a GPS tracker during his latest robbery, according to a report from WDIV.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man sentenced to decades in prison for murder of popular Bloomfield Hills hairstylist

DETROIT – A Detroit man was sentenced Wednesday after being convicted of second-degree murder in the 2020 killing of popular Bloomfield Hills hairstylist Bashar Kallabat. Jimmy Pickett, 24, was sentenced in Wayne County on Wednesday, July 13, after a jury convicted him last month of second-degree murder in connection with Kallabat’s death. The hairstylist suffered from blunt force trauma to the head on Feb. 11, 2020, at a Detroit motel, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy