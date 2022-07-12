Police Seek Suspect After Fatal Detroit Shooting In Broad Daylight Caught On Video

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect after video footage captured a fatal shooting that happened on a Detroit sidewalk in broad daylight.

The incident happened at about 2:40 p.m. on July 11 in the 19300 block of W. Warren.

Police are looking for the suspect after the fatal shooting was caught on Project Green Light cameras.

According to police, a 40-year-old male victim was killed.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-Speak-Up.

