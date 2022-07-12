ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Realme GT2 Explorer Master smartphone unveiled

By Roland Hutchinson
Realme has unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Realme GT2 Explorer Master and the handset comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360 Hz touch sampling rate, it also has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels....

