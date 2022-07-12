Realme GT2 Explorer Master smartphone unveiled

There are flagship phones, and then there are flagship phones. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra belongs to the tribe of flagship phones that stand atop even their flagship peers, and has been termed a “premium flagship” by some. As such, they’re often the pinnacle of smartphone design for any given generation, representing the best of phone tech in that year. As a result, they’re often the most expensive devices you can buy, and that’s certainly true for this phone. Thankfully, this Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Prime Day deal means you can save money on your purchase. Thanks to this Prime Day phone deal, you can grab the Galaxy S22 Ultra for $360 off, at a price of $840, down from $1200.

