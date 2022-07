Heidi Niitsuma and Detgen Greef talked about Return Utah and how the new program is helping individuals re-enter the workforce. Niitsuma and Greef both completed the Return Utah program in April, having found support from the only state return-to-work program in the country. The program is designed to assist and allow people who have taken a career break of 2 years or more to return to the workforce without having to climb up the career ladder again. Implemented to break the stigma of a career break on a resume, it assists those reentering with transitional support and helps them get meaningful jobs at competitive salaries.

