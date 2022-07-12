Ludlow Cronchers’ Golf Tournament fundraiser a success

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Frank Dressler Scholarship is given in memory of Frank Dressler, Black River High School’s “ultimate fan” for many years. In his retirement, Frank moved to Ludlow and began attending Black River’s home games when he noticed the lights at Dorsey Field. Frank was hooked on the Presidents. Soccer led to basketball, which led to baseball and softball. Home games led to away games, and to friendship and commitment. Frank loved the kids and the sports they played, and the athletes appreciated his ever-present support, honoring him with signed team photos and an honorary BR #1 Fan jacket. If Frank wasn’t in his usual seat, it was for a very good reason, which he was sure to share, just so we knew. An ultimate fan and supporter, in winning seasons, as well as those that were not as successful. Rain or shine, Frank was there to support his team.

LUDLOW, VT ・ 2 HOURS AGO