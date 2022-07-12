ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludlow, VT

Ludlow Cronchers’ Golf Tournament fundraiser a success

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUDLOW, Vt. – On Friday, June 24, the Ludlow Side Hill Cronchers Snowmobile Club held a fundraiser Golf Tournament at Fox Run Golf Club in Ludlow, Vt. The club would like to thank all of its players, volunteers, Fox Run Golf Club, and its sponsors for making the...

BRAM awards Frank Dressler Scholarship

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Frank Dressler Scholarship is given in memory of Frank Dressler, Black River High School’s “ultimate fan” for many years. In his retirement, Frank moved to Ludlow and began attending Black River’s home games when he noticed the lights at Dorsey Field. Frank was hooked on the Presidents. Soccer led to basketball, which led to baseball and softball. Home games led to away games, and to friendship and commitment. Frank loved the kids and the sports they played, and the athletes appreciated his ever-present support, honoring him with signed team photos and an honorary BR #1 Fan jacket. If Frank wasn’t in his usual seat, it was for a very good reason, which he was sure to share, just so we knew. An ultimate fan and supporter, in winning seasons, as well as those that were not as successful. Rain or shine, Frank was there to support his team.
LUDLOW, VT
Senior Solutions, July 2022

Senior Solutions Memory Cafés are now up and running in Brattleboro, Springfield, and White River Junction. These are welcoming places for caregivers and their loved ones who have various forms of dementia or other cognitive disorders. Both caregivers and their loved ones can participate in activities and socialize to help overcome the social isolation many have been experiencing. Our caring staff and wonderful volunteers will help to keep everyone connected and occupied. After the huge success of the first Memory Café in Brattleboro, we are happy to provide you with the dates and locations of the upcoming ones. A grateful thank you to our partner hosts!
BRATTLEBORO, VT
Rockingham Rec. Department softballers complete undefeated season

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – In a recent display of excellence and teamwork, a dedicated group of young fourth, fifth, and sixth-grade softball players, completed a recreational league championship and undefeated season with a win over a worthy Springfield team. Coached by Bellows Falls resident Steve Bostwick and his assistant...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
FOSTL Book Sale

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Friends of the Springfield Town Library (FOSTL) is having their annual book sale on July 22 and 23 at the Armory on Fairground Rd., Springfield, Vt. There will be a vast array of books sorted by categories and, in many cases, by alphabetical order. There are many books on the “Special Table” for which the price can be negotiable.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Middlebury’s Stone wins Devil’s Bowl main event

Middlebury driver Todd Stone came from his starting place of 17th out of 28 drivers to prevail in Saturday’s 30-lap Sportsman Modified featured race at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
William Riefenstahl, 1931-2022 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – William P. (Bill) Riefenstahl passed away peacefully of natural causes on July 2, 2022. Bill was born on Sept. 6, 1931 in Freeport, Long Island to Bennett and Gladys (Van Rees) Riefenstahl. He graduated from Freeport High School in 1949 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1953–1955 aboard the USS Salem CA-139. Bill married Sally Parker of Freeport on Feb. 23, 1957. He attended Adelphi University’s evening college graduating in 1964. After working in several manufacturing positions on Long Island, Bill and Sally moved their family to Springfield, Vt., where Bill was the QA Manager for Vermont Research Corp from 1966–1988. He was Operations Manager for the Fair-Rite Products Springfield division from 1988 until his retirement in 1995.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Neighborhood Bible Time at Bow Baptist Church

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. –Bow Baptist Church, at 1102 Route 5, Weathersfield Bow, Springfield, Vt., is presenting Neighborhood Bible Time, a unique and dynamic five-day program for all youth in the area. Neighborhood Bible Time begins Sunday, July 31, and will continue through Thursday, Aug. 4 from 6–8:30 p.m., with registration...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Tunbridge World’s Fair goes to the dogs, show dogs that is

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Tunbridge World’s Fair is known for its ag and animals, so it is fitting that once a year the fairgrounds also hosts a dog show. Dogs of all shapes and sizes strut their stuff at the annual Vermont Scenic Circuit Dog Show. Lisa Williams...
TUNBRIDGE, VT
The 1927 Flood in Cavendish

It was Nov. 2, 3, and 4, 1927, when Vermont suffered a catastrophic flood. The following is from, “Floodtide of 1927.”. “The Village of Cavendish furnished one of the major calamities of the flood. Cavendish lies in a fairly level plain, about ten feet above the level of the Black River. Its main street runs in a straight line. At its upper end, the river swings off away from the street at a small angle. A short distance out of town is a dam across the river, about 100 feet long, which holds a good-sized pond.
CAVENDISH, VT
Hall of Fame coach Connie LaRose let go after 31 years

BRISTOL, Vt. — Connie LaRose was already looking forward to her 32nd season with the Mount Abe varsity girls basketball team. But no sooner did she cut down her fifth net as a Vermont division II state champion, she was let go by the school she had called home for the last 31 years.
BRISTOL, VT
Traffic update

REGION – The following traffic updates will effect VT-100, from Plymouth, Vt. to Ludlow, Vt., Route 11, from Chester, Vt. to Springfield, Vt., and the I-91 bridge replacement at Exit 8 in Weathersfield, Vt. Plymouth–Ludlow, repaving VT-100 from Route 4 to VT-103 Drivers can expect one-lane operations between...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Selectboard discusses Vail Bridge, hears from RATS and LAS

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Selectboard meeting on Monday, July 11, 2022, was well attended, with several members of the public coming to weigh in on a proposal by Stevan Laskevich, Vice President of the Reading All Terrain Sportsman Club, that would allow ATV’s on select dirt roads in Ludlow during the riding season of May 15 to Oct. 15. The selectboard also discussed their plans for the detour around Vail Bridge, and heard a review of the Ludlow Ambulance Service, whose director, Stephanie Grover, was present and able to answer questions.
LUDLOW, VT
Vermont Schools Cite 'Dire' Struggle to Find Teachers for Fall

Orleans Central Supervisory Union's 1,100 students finished the school year a month ago, but the work hasn't let up for superintendent Penny Chamberlin. That's because she's still trying to fill eight elementary teacher positions and several dozen jobs such as behavioral and academic interventionists, paraeducators, and kitchen staff. Chamberlin has...
VERMONT STATE
Man drowns in Lake Champlain

NORTH HERO — Authorities are investigating an apparent drowning that occurred in Lake Champlain, near the Shore Acres Inn and Restaurant in North Hero yesterday. The victim was identified as Carl “Ernie” Harris, 65, of Claremont, New Hampshire pulled unresponsive from the water by two friends at around 12:20 p.m.
NORTH HERO, VT
Police investigate Lake Champlain drowning

Authorities are investigating what appears to be an accidental drowning in Lake Champlain near the Shore Acres Inn and Restaurant in North Hero, according to a Vermont State Police press release. State Police received a report at 12:21 p.m. on Monday that two friends had removed the unresponsive victim from...
NORTH HERO, VT
Storm leaves trail of damage in Fort Edward

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday’s severe weather swept across parts of the Capital Region, leaving a trail of damage in some areas north of Albany, including in Fort Edward. Residents there spent much of the afternoon cleaning up branches and debris after damaging winds. “My neighbor that lives in front of me said that […]
FORT EDWARD, NY

