Albany, NY

Off the Beaten Path: William Street

By Cassie Hudson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located between Beaver and Howard streets next to MVP Arena, you’ll find William Street. The Insta-worthy destination, complete with funky furniture, is quickly becoming popular on social...

Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
newyorkspaces.com

The Saratoga Springs of New York

East-central New York’s Saratoga Springs is a city and county. It is located 30 miles (48 km) north of Albany in the Hudson River valley to the west of the Hudson River. Its location was a former Mohawk Indian camping area with several natural mineral springs; the most common spelling and meaning was Sa-ragh-to-ga “Place of Swift Water”. The Revolutionary War Battles of Saratoga, which took place nearby on September 19 and October 7, 1777, are remembered in Saratoga National Historic Park, which was founded in 1938 and is situated 12 miles 19 km to the southeast. The springs, which the Indians had long been aware of its curative properties, began to draw white tourists as early as 1771, and Gideon Putnam constructed the first hotel there in 1802. With elaborate Victorian-style hotels, Saratoga Springs rose to prominence as one of the nation’s most upscale spa destinations during the 19th century. The Saratoga Casino Hotel in one of the upstate hotels you have to see with its luxurious amenities and superb interior architecture.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Person
Eugene O'neill
WRGB

Indian Lake man sentenced in Corinth tomahawk attack

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — An Indian Lake man will serve 16 years in state prison and 5 years of post-release supervision, convicted of entering the apartment of a Corinth man and assaulting him with a tomahawk-style axe in October of last year. On the morning of October 27,...
CORINTH, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Storm leaves trail of damage in Fort Edward

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday’s severe weather swept across parts of the Capital Region, leaving a trail of damage in some areas north of Albany, including in Fort Edward. Residents there spent much of the afternoon cleaning up branches and debris after damaging winds. “My neighbor that lives in front of me said that […]
FORT EDWARD, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Condemned Town Hours From The Hudson Valley is Burning Underneath

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The Unpleasant Eyesore Still Decaying in Tuxedo, New York | https://wrrv.com/decayiing-red-apple-rest-in-tuxedo-new-york/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral. The state of Pennsylvania is considered 'coal country' because of the rich deposits and its mining...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Art#Mvp Arena
WNYT

Colonie police gear up to wash cars for a good cause

Colonie police have been out this summer with a focus on community engagement. You might have noticed officers handing out ice cream, and getting a lot of smiles in return. Wednesday, they’re holding a car wash from 9am to 1pm at the Shaker Road-Loudonville Fire Department on Albany Shaker Road.
COLONIE, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Lost dog found!

Alfie, a Pittsburgh family’s year-old Australian Shepherd missing since June 22 from a Glens Falls doggie day care facility, was found alive, skinny but well Saturday night, July 9, in the backyard of a Peck Avenue home near East Field in Glens Falls. Owner Sandra Miranda told The Chronicle...
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany woman charged with aiming gun at ex, telling son to stab him

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Karissa Watkins, 31, of Albany was arrested and accused of pointing a loaded handgun at her ex-boyfriend. Police said that, after he disarmed Watkins, she got her child to stab him. Just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a reported domestic situation on North Manning Boulevard where a man […]
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Repeat felon convicted in Saratoga Springs robbery spree

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — A man faces eight to 16 years in prison, convicted Thursday in connection with a series of robberies in Saratoga Springs earlier this year. Justin P. Rock, 37, pled guilty to four separate counts of Robbery in the Third Degree, a Class "D" Felony, according to DA Karen Heggen.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NEWS10 ABC

Father-son duo tapped for bugler job in Saratoga

When the first "Call to the Post" sounds at Saratoga Race Course on July 14, it won't be Sam "the bugler" Grossman behind the horn. For the first time at the track, Grossman has been replaced for the 2022 season by a father-son duo.
glensfallschronicle.com

Harvest Restaurant celebrates 50th year

The Harvest Restaurant celebrated its 50th anniversary on Tuesday. As is their style, Phil and Linda Hart didn’t make a big fuss about it, although they did come up from their home in Florida for the occasion. “We’re not pushing for recognition,” Mr. Hart said. “We don’t advertise. We...
GLENS FALLS, NY

