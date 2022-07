The White Sox and Guardians battle for AL Central positioning today from Cleveland. The Guardians are up 2-1 in the series following their doubleheader split on Tuesday. Neither team is over .500 in their last 10 games, which makes this game important for divisional standings and overall momentum. Will Chicago close the gap and take a step towards the AL Central crown, or will the Guardians continue their ascent up the ladder?

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO