SAINT AGATHA, Maine (WAGM) - Several severe thunderstorms made their way through the county, bringing heavy rains and high winds. One area that saw possibly the worst of the storm is Pelletier Island in the Town of Saint Agatha. Residents told NewsSource 8 it sounded like a tornado with howling winds and the sound of trees snapping. NewsSource 8 spoke with the National Weather Service who says they believe a microburst, not unlike the one that hit Limestone in 2021, was the cause of the damage.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO