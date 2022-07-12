Chapel Hill man charged with kidnapping, raping child of family friend: deputies

Orange County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible murder-suicide after two people were found dead Tuesday in a car just south of Hillsborough’s town limits. Deputies were sent to Rippy Lane to investigate after 911 operators received a call at 9:17 a.m. from a man who said he had shot his wife and was going to shoot himself, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office news release.

ORANGE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO