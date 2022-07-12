ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill man charged with kidnapping, raping child of family friend: deputies

By Chloe Rafferty
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who deputies say sexually assaulted a child. Shawn Lyle Grubb,...

Captain Pedantic!
2d ago

Hmm you'd think all the people triggered by Drag Queen Story Time would be all over this. Almost like they don't REALLY care about the children past using them as human Shields.

mayallyourbaconburn
1d ago

even if he pleads insanity he's still gonna be given an extremely hard time no matter where he goes. whether your in jail or the mental institution, they frown they disapprove of the same things and will handle you accordingly. his justice will get served

Jennie Ruffin
2d ago

he going to plea reasonable insanity spend about 5 years in a crazy house and let go anybody want to bet me

