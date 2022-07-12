ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

This TikTok trend is helping cybercriminals steal huge amounts of money

By Sead Fadilpašić
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SGwMI_0gcof5S200
(Image credit: Google)

Cybercriminals have seemingly adopted a TikTok prank, given it a little twist, and are now actively using it to steal money from victims.

For some time now, TikTokers have been sharing a prank in which they would call one of their friends using an automated answering machine, whose voice is generated with an online translator.

They would then tell that friend that they’re a representative of a major retail brand, and ask them to confirm a large purchase (which, obviously, never happened). Once the person being pranked tries to “cancel” the order, the answering machine would instead confirm it, as if it misheard. At that moment, whatever the pranked person would say, the machine would answer as if to confirm the purchase.

Adopting a prank

While on TikTok, this is nothing but a harmless prank, elsewhere, cybercriminals are actually scamming people out of their money, according to Kaspersky. The process is simple, they would send an email to a victim, saying they made a large purchase (usually more than $2,000) that needs confirming or canceling.

The email would also share a phone number which the victim can call, to “confirm” their identity (opens in new tab) and cancel the order. Those gullible enough to ring “customer support” up usually end up sharing sensitive payment data with the attackers and, consequently, having their accounts cleared.

During the phone call, the attackers would also try to intimidate the victims, creating a false sense of urgency and pressuring them until they yield.

In the three months leading up to July, roughly 350,000 of these emails were spotted by Kaspersky, it was said, while just in June, there had been 100,000 of those.

Cybercriminals have been using phone lines as attack vectors a bit more lately, mostly because email protection services are doing a good job at filtering emails carrying phishing links and attachments carrying viruses (opens in new tab) or ransomware.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pe8ik_0gcof5S200

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Microsoft has fixed dozens of potentially serious Azure security bugs

The July 2022 Patch Tuesday cumulative update fixed dozens of serious vulnerabilities found in an Azure disaster recovery service, Microsoft has revealed. The company recently published a detailed breakdown of the July 2022 Patch Tuesday update, which addressed a total of 84 vulnerabilities, including in the Azure Site Recovery, a disaster-recovery tool that automatically switches workloads to a different location in case of an emergency, and which has had 32 vulnerabilities patched.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Microsoft links Holy Ghost ransomware operation to North Korean hackers

Holy Ghost, a lesser-known ransomware (opens in new tab) operator, is most likely being managed by North Korean hackers, Microsoft has said. The company’s Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) has been tracking the malware (opens in new tab) variant for more than a year now, and has found multiple evidence pointing to North Koreans being behind the operation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRadar

Millions of WordPress sites are being scanned for potential attacks

Cybercriminals have spotted an abandoned WordPress (opens in new tab) plugin that is vulnerable to a high-severity flaw, and are now on the hunt for any websites using it. Security firm Wordfence found that since July 4, cybercriminals have scanned almost 1.6 million WordPress site in search of the vulnerable plugin.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Log4j security threats could be here for a long time

It’s going to take years, maybe even a decade, to completely eradicate the threat posed by the Log4j (opens in new tab) vulnerability, security experts have warned. The US Government Cyber Safety Review Board has analyzed what caused the Log4j flaw, and tried to come up with solutions, lessons, and other key takeaways for affected businesses.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cybercriminals#Email Accounts#Tiktokers
Daily Mail

Chinese machines that can produce more than 100kg of meth in a single 'cook' are being smuggled into Australia

Machines capable of producing more than 100kg of methamphetamine in a single 'cook' are being imported into Australia. The machines, known as decarboxylation reactors, are from China and can reportedly be purchased for around $30,000. Five people were arrested last week by detectives from Victoria Police's Clandestine Laboratory squad, after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
RETAIL
Daily Mail

Three men died within three months of each other 'after taking designer opioid N-pyrrolidino etonitazene which is 1,000 times more powerful than morphine and is sold on dark web'

Three young men have died within three months of each other after taking a new designer drug sweeping the dark web which is 1,000 times more powerful than morphine. Students Dylan Byfield-Levell, 20, Jakob Wozniak, 19, and entrepreneur Miles Davis, 27, died after taking the opioid N-pyrrolidino etonitazene in Birmingham.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Distractify

Woman Claims Landlord Attempted to Increase Rent Before Her Lease Expired in Viral TikTok

Home purchasing and property values hit an all-time high in 2022, making the dream of owning a house or a bit of land for oneself all the more difficult for many Americans. As a result, renting/leasing has also become an extremely difficult prospect for people as they are unable to find affordable places to live, with landlords raising the rent as much as they can even for long-term tenants to capitalize on the current state of the housing market.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TechRadar

How to check if your ID has already been stolen

Identity fraud is a considerable risk that we live with daily. Unfortunately, like death and taxes, it is inevitable, and while you can take every step to protect your data at home, your bank is always possible to get hacked. So, what happens if your ID has been stolen? How...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRadar

TechRadar

42K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy